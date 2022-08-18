Amazon Sale: Up To 70% Off On Headphones, Earbuds, Wireless In-Ear Earphones From Sony, JBL, Bose, Etc.

For those who have been waiting to purchase headphones, earbuds, and in-ear earphones, the Amazon Sale has been a blessing. You can get them at the best price and from top brands like Sony, JBL, Bose, etc. With these Bluetooth earphones, you can perform two activities at once, which is something you cannot do with ease when using a traditional headset. They are easy to use as you don't need to press any buttons or establish a connection. Amazon Sale offers great deals on headphones and earphones.





Amazon Sale: Up To 70% Off





Sony Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic









The Sony Bluetooth On-ear headphones fit well and completely enclose your ear are just wonderfully comfy. Enjoy listening to music with the best sound quality and a battery life of up to 35 hours. Swivel ear cups, which are small and light, make them easily portable. Sony Headphone Price: Rs 3099.





JBL Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic









These Wireless Headphones from JBL give a superior sound quality with Pure Bass sound. You can control calls and music on the earcup. These headphones fit comfortably over your ears thanks to their lightweight materials, and you can fold and unfold them easily thanks to their sturdy design. There are three color options available- Black, Blue, and White. JBL Headphone Price: Rs 2499.





OPPO Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbud





These OPPO earbuds help in making clear calls as it comes with a Call Noise Cancellation feature. You can quickly pair it with your device and get a stable connection. As these earbuds have a good battery life you can enjoy listening to music for up to 24 hours. Oppo Earbuds Price: Rs 1799.





OnePlus Nord Buds

The OnePlus Nord Bluetooth earbuds come with large 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for clean, sharp sound and deeper bass. The sound master equalizers give you a choice to select from 3 unique audio profiles - Bold, Bass & Serenade. Simply by charging for just 10 minutes you can enjoy listening to music or take calls for up to 5 hours. This also features- AI Noise Cancellation and IP55 Rating. OnePlus Earbuds Price: Rs 2799.





Bose Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones





The best and most popular brand of earphones Bosegives an excellent sound quality experience. For all fitness enthusiast, you can easily wear this and carry out your workout as they are sweatproof and fits into your ears comfortably. The hydrophobic cloth keeps moisture out. The battery life is up to 6 hours. Bose Earphones Price: Rs 9999.

