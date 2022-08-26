Amazon Sale Today: Up To 60% Off On Speakers From JB, Zebronics, Mivi, And More

Amazon Sale Today gives you a great opportunity to shop for speakers at the best price from top-notch brands like JB, Zebronics, Mivi, etc. Listen to quality sound and music with these speakers.

You can connect it easily with your desktop, laptop, or television. These speakers do not require cable or wire to connect and can be connected easily with Wifi or Bluetooth.





Amazon Sale Today On Speakers













To pump up your tunes and make you fall in love with every note, the Mivi Play Bluetooth speaker provides a deep, powerful sound with strong bass. You can enjoy listening to music for up to 12 hours. This portable wireless speaker comes in a sleek and stylish design that can be easily carried to any party or picnic. Mivi Speaker Price: Rs 899.













This portable speaker from Zebronics comes with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT/USB/micro SD and AUX. The speaker also has an FM radio built-in and a call feature. The speaker impedance is 3Ω and the frequency response is 120hz-15khz. There are many color options available in this speaker. Zebronics Speaker Price: Rs 549.













This JB speaker comes with an inbuilt phone stand where you can safely keep your phone while playing music. You can connect it easily with Bluetooth, Auxiliary, and USB. With up to 5 hours of playing time, you can enjoy listening to your favorite tracks. JB Speaker Price: Rs 699.





This speaker from boat can be your best travel companion with its portable feature. The feature of the latest Bluetooth 5.0 makes you enjoy the best wifi connectivity possible. The IPX5 rating ensures resistance against dust and water scares. Boat Speaker Price: Rs 2699.





This stylish boat speaker comes with a powerful 1800mAh battery to offer a playback time of up to 7 hours with a charging time of up to 3.5 hours. Nothing will stand between you and your favorite music thanks to its integrated controls and simple user interface. It comes with dual connectivity via its Bluetooth v4.2 and AUX. Boat Speaker Price: Rs 1699.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.