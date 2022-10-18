Amazon Sale Today On Sports Shoes: Puma, Sparx, Skechers, Bata, And Adidas Shoes On Discounts

Amazon Sale Today On Sports Shoes: This is the last chance to grab Amazon Deals, Amazon Sale Today offers you unbeatable deals on Puma, Sparx, Skechers, Bata, and Adidas shoes to make your feet comfortable within your budget. Well! If you are an ICICI card holder then you are going to grab a 10% additional discount.

By Srishty Kumari
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 01:12 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale Today On Sports Shoes | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Sale Today On Sports Shoes: During this Diwali 2022 if you are searching for the best deals on men’s sports shoes then be happy! Because Amazon Sale Today is giving you eye-catchy Amazon Deals. These stylish men’s shoes are available in various sizes, colors and from brands like Puma, Sparx, Skechers, Bata, and Adidas. 


These sports shoes give you ultimate comfort and a pleasant walking experience is all you need to look for. Furthermore, wearing proper sports shoes for the activity may improve comfort and efficiency and help in avoiding injuries. 


Amazon Sale Today On Sports Shoes: Top Picks

Below we have picked a few finest options for men’s sports shoes to give you comfort with style. 


Adidas Men's Agora 1.0 Multisport Training Shoes



Buy Now


Adidas Men's shoes have a light strike IMEVA midsole for that comfort. These shoes have a Rubber outsole that provides durability. The lightweight mesh fabric provides breathability and durability to the upper. Adidas Shoe Price: Rs 4,599. Deal Price: 2,499. 


PUMA Unisex Adult Trigger Running Shoe

Buy Now


This iconic shoe is updated with a TPU jewel piece at the heel for stand-out branding and a high-performance rubber outsole for superior traction. The Enzo 2 is made for the athlete who wants to catch all the right attention. Puma Shoe Price: Rs 4,499. Deal Price: Rs 1,799


Skechers Dynamight Men Sport Shoes

Buy Now


Ride above all expectations with the comfortable elegance and advanced athletic style of the Skechers Dynamight Men's Sports Shoes. Sporty, comfortable training shoe with an athletic seamless knit fabric, easy-to-wear, elastic lace, mid-soles, and memory foam insole that reduces impact. Skechers Shoe Price: Rs 3,599. Deal Price: Rs 3,419


BATA Power Men's Lace UP Sports Shoes

Buy Now


This ergonomically designed pair of Lace-ups will keep your feet stress-free when paired with tailored trousers a big dial watch and a casual shirt this pair of shoes will aggrandize your prominence. BATA Shoe Price: Rs 1,799. Deal Price: Rs 1,708


Sparx Men's Sm-610 Running Shoe

Buy Now


Sparx Shoes brings to you this pair of running shoes that look attractive and stylish. This shoe has breathable upper ribbed mesh for lightweight & comfort. Cushioned midsole for a lightweight & cushioned feel. Sparx Shoe Price: Rs 1,699. Deal Price: Rs 1,019


Adidas Men's Yking 2.0 Running Shoes - 45% off



Buy Now

Adidas Men's Shoes Price: Rs 1,799


BATA Men's Leather Lace Up Running Shoes

Buy Now

BATA Men's Shoes Price: Rs 1,799


Sparx Men's Running Shoes - 39% off

Buy Now

Sparx Men's Shoes Price: Rs 1,003



Explore more offers on the best sports shoes here:

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon. 

