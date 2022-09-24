Amazon Sale Today On Double Door Refrigerators: Save Upto 40% On Brands Samsung, LG, Whirlpool And More

Amnazon Sale Today presents huge discounts on refrigerators, if you are wishing to purchase a spacious fridge with amazing deals then Amazon sale offers you to get upto 40% off on double-door refrigerators from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Hurry Up!

By Srishty Kumari
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 02:27 PM IST
Amazon Sale Today | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the only sale for that everyone waits for because Amazon offers you amazing deals on every product Like TV, Cooler, AC, Laptop, and more. During this Amazon Sale, you can grab huge discounts on double and single-door refrigerators from brands Samsung, Godrej, Whirlpool, and more to convert your kitchen look and keep fresh your things for a long time. 


Moreover, Double door fridge is good for 4-5 member families, there are two doors, one door as the main door and another one as the freezer. So that you can open the freezer without opening the main door.


Amazon Great Indian Sale: Huge Discounts 

Below we have shortlisted some of the finest double-door refrigerators with some exciting deals to keep your veggies and food fresh. 



Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator - 26% off




The All-around Cooling system cools the fridge evenly from corner to corner. It’s safety first with the toughened glass shelves designed and tested to hold a weight of up to 175 Kg safely. Samsung Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,990. Deal Price: Rs 23,790



Godrej 236 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator - 13% off



Godrej fridge has technology their DC Silver Ions in the air duct and resistance in the gasket helps keep the food germ-free and fresh. The bright and efficient LED lighting ensures that the compartments inside the refrigerator are well illuminated and lit. Godrej Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 21,800. Deal Price: Rs 18,990



Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator - 28% off



Whirlpool features full circular airflow which keeps ice cream, the way it is supposed to be fresh. A unique additive that prevents up to 99%* bacterial growth, keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for a long. Whirlpool Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,550. Deal Price: 22,870



LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator - 39% off



LG Refrigerators with Smart Inverter compressors are designed to give energy efficiency, longer freshness retention, and less noise. Their Jet Ice technology in LG refrigerators helps make ice in less than 90 minutes. LG Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 40,399. Deal Price: Rs 24,490




Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals On Single Door Refrigerators




Amazon Sale Offers - Deals On Double Door Refrigerators 






Explore more offers on branded refrigerators here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

