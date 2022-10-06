Amazon Sale Today On Best Washing Machines, Smart TVs, ACs, Refrigerators, And Microwave Ovens During Happiness Upgrade Days

With the festive season, we all look forward to buying new electronics and home appliances. Amazon Sale is here to give you the best deals on all your purchase. You can avail yourself of up to 60 % off on Washing machines, Smart TVs, ACs, Refrigerators, and Microwaves. Time to grab this Amazon offers today and make this Diwali a remarkable one.





This Sale is applicable to all top brands so you do not have to worry about the quality. Make your cooking and washing chores easier by purchasing them at the best price.





Amazon Sale Today On Home & Kitchen Appliances





Check out the Amazon Deal on the home and kitchen appliances









Buy Now





Purchase this amazing washing machine from Samsung which is fully automatic and gives a great wash. As it comes with 6.5 kg it is ideal for 3-5 family members. With a stylish design, this washing machine comes with Normal, Quick wash, Delicates, Soak + Normal, Energy Saving, and Eco Tub Clean. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.









Buy Now





OnePlus TV is known for its high picture quality and sound. This support all the apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc. You can connect 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. This smart TV has a bezel-less design which holds the screen in place and protects it from damage. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 30,999.





Buy Now





Grab this Samsung Microwave Oven at the best price during the Amazon Sale. It comes with a capacity of 28L which makes it suitable for large families. You can operate easily just with a touch and is also easy to clean. You can make multiple mouth-watering Indian dishes easily with the help of this convection oven. Samsung Microwave Oven Price: Rs 11,590.









Buy Now





From the house of LG, this split AC gives the best cooling. The anti-virus protection features prevent it from any virus. Some other features include an Inverter compressor, Convertible, High-Density Filter, Remote Control, Dust Filter, Adjustable, and Auto Clean. It comes with a capacity of 1.5 tons suitable for medium-sized rooms. LG AC Price: Rs 42,990.





Buy Now





This Whirpool Multi-Door Refrigerator keeps food fresh and has a capacity of 240 liters. The cold airflow around the compartment retains the moisture of the food. There is no odor mixing of food with the help of 3 doors. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,249.









Buy Now





Buy Now





Buy Now





Explore more on home & kitchen appliances





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.