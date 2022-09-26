Amazon Sale Today On Best Multi Door Fridges: Save Upto 40% On Panasonic, Hisense, Samsung, And Whirlpool Refrigerators

Amazon Sale Today gives you attractive discounts on multidoor refrigerators, where you can save upto 40% on brands Whirlpool, Hisense, and Panasonic. These Multi door fridges have smart features that can convert your kitchen into a modern kitchen. Grab this chance now!

By Srishty Kumari
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 02:12 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale Today On Best Multi Door Fridges: Save Upto 40% On Panasonic, Hisense, Samsung, And Whirlpool Refrigerators

Amazon Sale Today is giving you huge discounts on various ranges of products like AC, Cooler, DishwasherIron, and many more. But this festival if you want to embalm your sweets and delicious food for a long time then you should consider a multidoor refrigerator that has multiple compartments and smart connectivity to allow you easily operate the fridge with one touch and much more. 


Amazon Great Indian Sale offers you Amazon Deals to save upto 40% on Multi door fridges from brands like Panasonic, Hisense, and Whirlpool. Check them out!


Searching For Discounts On Geysers? Click Here


Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Big Budget Offers 

Here we have shortlisted a few of the finest multi-door refrigerators with smart features to preserve your veggies and food fresh and bacteria-free. 



Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator - 17% off



Whirlpool comes with a customizable temperature knob for storing delicacies like cheese, berries, chocolates, and other dairy products. A unique and separate storage zone created for fruits, it prevents odor from mixing with other edibles. Whirlpool Multi-Door Fridge Price: Rs 30,800. Deal Price: Rs 25,490



Panasonic Econavi 551 L 6-Stage Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator - 24% off



Panasonic multi-door frost-free premium refrigerator comes with an auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up and has a capacity of 551 L that is suitable for families with 5 or more members. Panasonic Multi-Door Fridge Price: Rs 1,05,000. Deal Price: Rs 79,939



Hisense 507 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator - 35% off



Hisesnse fridges have stylish Al Alloy that is used in the handle, frame, and shelves’ strips to give you a high-quality experience. With one touch of a button, the super cool function will assure quick cooling of your food and drinks. Hisense Multi-Door Fridge Price: Rs 96,990. Deal Price: Rs 62,990



Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator - 29% off



This compact refrigerator comes with a standardized countertop depth that fits seamlessly in your kitchen, giving it a harmonious look. The spacious interiors allow for better organization and easy access to all food items inside the refrigerator. Whirlpool Multi-Door Fridge Price: Rs 88,200. Deal Price: Rs 62,990


Amazon Sale Offers: Bumper Deals






Explore more offers on branded multi-door refrigerators here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.