Amazon Sale Today On Android TVs: Get Upto 70% off On Your Home Entertainment

Amazon Great Indian Sale is now here to give you exciting offers to make your feast happier. During this festival, if you are going to purchase an Android TV, then this is the right time to take a look at Amazon Deals which is giving you huge discounts on 4k & ultra HD LED Android TVs. Android TVs are totally worth buying, It is not just a tv instead u get to download games and watch Netflix directly or browse easily using your wifi, and can be easily used by smartphones too.





Moreover, If you want to revamp your home look then you can check out Amazon offers on sofa sets, TV units, photo frames, wall clocks, idols, curtains, rugs, carpets, doormats, and many more.





Amazon Sale Offers - Big Budget Deals

Android TV offers you amazing features to boost your home entertainment, below we have shortlisted a few of the finest Android TV from brands like OnePlus, Redmi, TCL, and more.















OnPlus is a smart and fully HD smart Tv with 2 HDMI ports to connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect to hard drives and other USB devices. OnePlus Android TV Price: Rs 31,999. Deal Price: Rs 21,999.















Redmi Tv has a full HD display to experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging, ensuring your entertainment is a visual delight. Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. Redmi Android TV Price: Rs 34,999. Deal Price: 20,000.















TCL’s 4K upscaling technology improves the clarity and color in more detail, a truly immersive viewing experience via 3840 x 2160 pixels and their AI-IN offers the TV on and off, connect with your smart home devices only by using your voice. TCL Android TV Price: Rs 62,990. Deal Price: Rs 27,990.















iFFALCON is a slim TV addition that provides an elegant look to your drawing room. Their 4K resolution upscaling technology improves the clarity and color, delivering a stunning remarkable visual experience. iFFALCON Android TV Price: Rs 47,990. Deal Price: Rs 17,990.





Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals On Branded Android TVs













Explore more offers on branded Android TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.