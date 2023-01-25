Amazon Sale Today On 55 Inch Smart TVs: Top Choices From Samsung, OnePlus, And Sony TVs

Amazon Sale Today On 55 Inch Smart TVs: As we know some TV brands are premium range smart TV makers that offer you more features than ordinary smart TV. But during the Amazon Sale offer you can get this premium smart TV at upto 40% off. Amazon Offers you the best deals on Samsung, OnePlus, and Sony TVs. These Smart TVs have endless hours of entertainment, courtesy of all those streaming apps.





Check out these selected 55 inch smart TVs on which you can save a lot during the Amazon Deals. It will be a great purchasing option in the year 2023.





Amazon Sale Today On 55 Inch Smart TVs: Top Deals









Below explore the available Amazon Offers on the best 55 inch TV. you can choose from different sizes and different brands at great prices during the Amazon Sale offer.





Sony Bravia 55 inches Google TV

Amazon Sale offer you 38% off on Sony TV 55 inch.

Original Price: Rs 1,29,900

Deal Price: Rs 80,740





Sony 55 inch TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa.







Samsung 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Amazon Offers you Samsung 55 inch at 34% off.

Original Price: Rs 89,400

Deal Price: Rs 58,845





With Samsung 55 inch TV feel every shade of color as intended. Samsung LED TV has powerful 4K upscaling that ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love.







Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Amazon Sale Today Offers Sony TV at 36% off.

Original Price: Rs 1,29,900

Deal Price: Rs 63,640





Sony Bravia TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa.







OnePlus 55 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

You can get this OnePlus 55 inch TV at 28% off during the Amazon Deals.

Original Price: Rs 59,999

Deal Price: Rs 42,999





OnePlus smart TV presents you with multi-connectivity features like 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.





FAQ: Amazon Sale Today On 55 Inch Smart TVs





1. how wide is a 55 inch tv?

The screen of a 55 inch TV is 47.9 inches wide and 27 inches high. The recommended viewing distance for a TV 55 inch is approximately 7 feet.





2. Does Amazon ever go on sale?

Amazon offers clearance sales every day of the year. For each product category, there is a season when prices are reduced.





3. How do you get a 50 discount on Amazon?

Once you join and pay for a paid Amazon Prime Membership, you must verify your age within 15 days of signing up to receive the 50% discount.





4. How do I get a 10% discount on Amazon?

You on avail 10% discount on offered credit or debit cards during Amazon Deals.











Explore more 55 inch TVs here:





