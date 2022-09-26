Amazon Sale Today Offers Up to 70% Off on Gaming Monitors From Lenovo, Acer, and More

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 01:05 PM IST
Amazon Sale Today Offers: the days of the bulky monitor have gone and there is a wide range of gaming monitors available in the market from various brands. They are available with a high refresh rate, response time, and better display quality to provide you next-level gaming experience. As the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here, you have the chance to save up to 70% on top brands.
Get familiar with the best monitor in India and the Gaming monitor prices here. Choose the best one for a better gaming experience during the sale and save a huge amount of money.
Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers on Gaming Monitors
Grab up to 70% off on monitors for gaming here. Select the best one during the Amazon Sale.
Lenovo L-Series 27 inch Monitor
This Lenovo gaming monitor comes with 16.7 million colors and has 178 degrees wide viewing angle. It is loaded with smart artery software for self-learning and adjusting the display as per the usage patterns.
Get 21% off during the Amazon Sale and it is one of the best gaming monitors. Lenovo LED Monitor Price: Rs 16,999.
LG Ultra-Gear 24 inch Full HD Monitor
LG monitor comes with 2 HDMI, display port, and headphone jack for better connectivity. It also comes with other gaming features like dynamic action sync, crosshair, and on-screen control. It also comes with a height-adjustable stand with a 1 ms native response time.
Grab 50% off on this LG Gaming monitor. LG Monitor Price: Rs 12,999.
Acer Nitro Vg240Ys 23.8 Inch Gaming Monitor
Acer gaming monitor comes with full HD resolution for a sharp and smooth gameplay experience. The incredible 165 Hz refresh rate makes every action heat up. It has 2 HDMI, 1 audio port, and integrated speakers for better sound output.
It comes with an eye care Bluelight shield and an easy modification process if required. Acer Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 12,699.
Zebronics ZEB-A27FHD Gaming LED Monitor
Zebronics gaming monitor comes with an ultra slim design with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It has inbuilt speakers and comes with a metal stand with a wall mountable. The inbuilt speaker is good and the display comes with crystal clear vision.
It is one of the best gaming monitors. Get 67% off on this Zebronics monitor. Zebronics Monitor Price: Rs 12,498.
BenQ Mobiuz EX2710S 27 Inch Gaming Monitor
BenQ gaming monitor comes with HDRi technology with a light tuner and black equalizer with 99% of the sRGB color gamut for better image quality. With 2.5 W inbuilt speakers, it allows you three sound modes.
It comes with a 5-way navigator, scenario mapping, and gaming quick OSD for easy control. BenQ Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 20,990.
