Amazon Sale Today Offers Up to 70% Off on Gaming Monitors From Lenovo, Acer, and More

Amazon Sale Today Offers: the days of the bulky monitor have gone and there is a wide range of gaming monitors available in the market from various brands. They are available with a high refresh rate, response time, and better display quality to provide you next-level gaming experience. As the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here, you have the chance to save up to 70% on top brands.





Get familiar with the best monitor in India and the Gaming monitor prices here. Choose the best one for a better gaming experience during the sale and save a huge amount of money.







Grab up to 70% off on monitors for gaming here. Select the best one during the Amazon Sale.









This Lenovo gaming monitor comes with 16.7 million colors and has 178 degrees wide viewing angle. It is loaded with smart artery software for self-learning and adjusting the display as per the usage patterns.





Get 21% off during the Amazon Sale and it is one of the best gaming monitors. Lenovo LED Monitor Price: Rs 16,999.















LG monitor comes with 2 HDMI, display port, and headphone jack for better connectivity. It also comes with other gaming features like dynamic action sync, crosshair, and on-screen control. It also comes with a height-adjustable stand with a 1 ms native response time.





Grab 50% off on this LG Gaming monitor. LG Monitor Price: Rs 12,999.















Acer gaming monitor comes with full HD resolution for a sharp and smooth gameplay experience. The incredible 165 Hz refresh rate makes every action heat up. It has 2 HDMI, 1 audio port, and integrated speakers for better sound output.





It comes with an eye care Bluelight shield and an easy modification process if required. Acer Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 12,699.















Zebronics gaming monitor comes with an ultra slim design with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It has inbuilt speakers and comes with a metal stand with a wall mountable. The inbuilt speaker is good and the display comes with crystal clear vision.





It is one of the best gaming monitors. Get 67% off on this Zebronics monitor. Zebronics Monitor Price: Rs 12,498.















BenQ gaming monitor comes with HDRi technology with a light tuner and black equalizer with 99% of the sRGB color gamut for better image quality. With 2.5 W inbuilt speakers, it allows you three sound modes.





It comes with a 5-way navigator, scenario mapping, and gaming quick OSD for easy control. BenQ Gaming Monitor Price: Rs 20,990.







Explore more Gaming monitors here.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.