Amazon Sale Today Offers Up To 65% Off On Best Tablets From Apple, Mi, Lenovo, And Samsung

Amazon Sale Today Offers: If you want to purchase a stylish, portable, and lightweight device to perform your work and take important notes, then tablets can be the ideal choice. The Amazon Sale brings you some great deals on the best tablets from Apple, Mi, Lenovo, Samsung, etc that you cannot miss. These tablets are not only great for students and working professionals but also excellent for sharing photos, watching movies, and listening to music. The large screen and storage space make it the best for a graphic designer too. You can carry them easily while traveling due to their sleek and light features.





They come in different price ranges so that anyone with a limited or more budget can easily afford them. The prices are- 5000-10000, 10000-20000 and above 20000.





Amazon Deals Up To 40% Off On Fast Charging Tablets









Amazon Offers Up To 50% Off On LCD Display Tablets









Amazon Sale Today Offers On Tablets





We have shortlisted some of the best picks that you can check out before purchasing them during the Amazon Sale.









The most popular and stupendous brand Apple brings you stylish and sleek design tablets. If you have a good budget then you should not miss out on this great deal. Apple iPad is perfect for picture editing and gives a superior speed performance. Stay connected with your friends and family with ultrafast Wi-Fi and 4GLTE. Apple iPad Price: Rs 98,900.









Purchase this tablet from Mi which is ideal for traveling as it is slim and lightweight. The storage capacity is up to 6GM RAM and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This also features a large screen size of 10.95 Inches and a display resolution of 2560x1600 Pixels. Mi Tablet Price: Rs 27,999.









Now you can work, play or watch movies for a long time without straining your eyes with the help of this Lenovo tablet. This gives you great speed and enhances the image quality for you to game with the best graphics quality. The offered tablet gives a long-lasting battery backup of up to 9 hours. Lenovo Tablet Price: Rs 18,999.





This Samsung Galaxy Tab comes with Pen that is ideal for students to take notes and also for graphic designers. The screen size is 10.4 Inches and memory storage is 64 GB. For e-readers or to rush in a meeting, this can be the right pick. Samsung Tablet Price: Rs 22,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.