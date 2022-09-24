Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Washing Machines From Samsung, LG, IFB, and Whirlpool

Amazon Sale Offers Today: The washing machine is one of the best partners for homemakers as it helps to lower the manual effort in washing clothes. Grab the deals on the best washing machines during Amazon Sale offers today on top brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, Whirlpool, and more. Washing machines are available in 3 types: top load, front load, and semi automatic washing machines which come in different price ranges.





Get the best washing machine in India along with the best top load washing machines. Most of these are loaded with lots of features like inbuilt heaters, fast drying, and a digital inverter for a more efficient wash. Grab the best one during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.





Read More: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers on Air Purifiers.







Check out the top best-selling washing machines here. Select from the top load, front load, and Semi automatic washing machines.









This Samsung washing machine is suitable for bachelors and couples and the 680 RPM spin speed offers fast drying. It comes with 6 wash programs and is available in a very stylish design.





Get 15% off on this top load washing machine during the Amazon Sale. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 14,290.





Read More: Great Indian Festival Sale offers on 55 inch TVs.



















LG is one of the leading washing machine brands, this model comes with a 700 RPM spin speed for faster drying and it has 6 wash programs for every type of fabric. The copper-based motor makes it more durable and the turbo drum provides the most power wash and removes the toughest stains.





It is loaded with a smart inverter that adjusts the energy consumption accordingly. LG washing machine price: Rs 15,990.





Read More: Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on Excerise cycles for home.

















This IFB washing machine is quite suitable for couples and small families. It comes with an 800 RPM spin speed for faster drying and it has 8 wash programs for every type of fabric. The crescent moon drum creates a gentle water cushion that prevents any sort of damage to the fabrics.





It also monitors fluctuations and this IFB washing machine comes with 21% off during this sale. IFB washing machine price: Rs 21,490.















Whirlpool is one of the leading electric washing machine brands, this 7 KG semi automatic washing machine is quite suitable for small and medium-sized families. It has a 3-wash program and has a 66 L large wash tub with a deep wash system that gives more space for washing.





The 1400 RPM spinning speed makes the drying faster and it is one of the best washing machines that you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. grab 25% off on this product. Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 10,180.







Explore more washing machines here.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.