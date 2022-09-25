Amazon Sale Today Offers on 4K TVs From OnePlus, Redmi, Mi, And More

Amazon Sale Today: Many of us enjoy our leisure time watching our favorite shows or movies on Television. As the Amazon Sale is here, you have the chance to save up to 70% on 4K TVs that are known for exceptional picture quality. They come with an impressive refresh rate which is quite good for gaming and watching High definition videos.





It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB with dual band wifi for better connectivity. The 30 watts speaker with Dolby Atmos brings out the best sound and this Mi TV is loaded with smart TV features like kids mode with parental lock, 300+ free live channels, and access to 16+ languages.





Grab 40% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers here. Mi TV Price: Rs 30,000.















This OnePlus TV comes with a 4K UHD display with 1 billion colors and 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. the 30 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby Audio and loaded with smart TV features. It has Google Assistant, Android TV 10, with gaming mode and kids mode.





Get the theater-like experience at home with this 65 inch 4K LED TV. Get 14% off on this TV. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 59,999.















This Redmi TV is loaded with a 4K LED Panel with Dolby vision for a vivid picture engine that gives you real life viewing experience. It comes with smart TV features like kids mode with parental lock, Chromecast, and supporting apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more.





Grab 38% off on this Redmi 50 inch TV here. Redmi TV Price: Rs 27,990.















This iFFALCON 43 inch TV is loaded with 4K ultra HD for a better viewing experience. It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for multiple connectivity options. The 24 watts speaker with Dolby Audio makes the best surround sound for you.





Get 62% off on this 43 inch TV during the Amazon Sale Offers. iFFALCON TV Price: Rs 17,999.















This 50 inch TV comes with 4K upscaling technology that improves the clarity and color in more detail. It has speakers that provide more realistic, enhanced sound with Dolby Atmos. It is loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant, and Chromecast, and downloads all the latest OTT apps to make your entertainment better.





Grab 56% off on this 50 inch LED TV. TCL TV Price: Rs 27,990.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.