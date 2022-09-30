Amazon Sale Today Offers: Best Side By Side Refrigerators From LG, Samsung, Hisense, And Other Fridges

Amazon Sale Today offers you huge discounts on side-by-side refrigerators that are going to stop your eyesight and search for the best refrigerators. During this Amazon Sale, you can get the best discounts on Godrej, Samsung, Hisense, Panasonic, AmazonBasics, and LG refrigerators. This side-by-side refrigerator features more freezer capacity and lets you store both fresh and frozen items at eye level and has less energy efficiency because of the relative location of the freezer to the compressor.





Moreover, This Diwali if you are looking to purchase some more large appliances then this is the right time when can get bumper offers on AC, Cooler, Ovens, Washing machines, Dishwashers, and many more. Now it's time to revamp your home look.





Amazon Great India Sale 2022: Bumper Deals

Here we have listed a few best side-by-side refrigerators with bumper offers that are going to make your pocket happy. Take a look!









Amazon side-by-side refrigerator with water dispenser has Auto defrost technology that prevents excess ice build-up automatically and a multi-airflow system that ensures smooth airflow into the storage compartments for uniform cooling. AmazonBasics Side-by-Side Refrigerator Price: Rs 74,999. Deal Price: Rs 43,990.









The Panasonic comes with intelligent and unique features such as Temperature Control, the refrigerator enables enhanced flexibility as it allows users to pre-set Temperature profiles through the Miraie App. Panasonic Side-by-Side Refrigerator Price: Rs 1,05,000. Deal Price: Rs 88,190.









Samsung refrigerators are designed in a minimalist way, their easy access control ensures better accessibility for disabled people. Twin Cooling Plus preserves food in optimal conditions by optimizing temperature and humidity. Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator Price: Rs 87,990. Deal Price: Rs 71,990.









Hisense smart refrigerator has a sleek and smart water dispenser, Just refill the water tank for a refresh and chilled water at any time. Total No Frost tech makes manual defrosting a thing of the past, keeping food fresh for a longer time. Hisense Side-by-Side Refrigerator Price: Rs 74,990. Deal Price: Rs 55,990.









LG has multiple cooling air vents to distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled. With LG ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator with your smartphone even when you're not at home. LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator Price: Rs 1,54,490. Deal Price: Rs 94,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.