Amazon Sale Today Offers 2022: Upto 60% Off On 40 Inch Smart TVs For Entertainment And Affordability Together

Diwali 2022 is the much-awaited time for shopping when everyone looks for a great discount on every product. Well! This Diwali 2022 if are looking to purchase a smart TV in 40 inch size then you have come up to the exact page. Here we have picked a few best smart TVs on which you can grab attractive deals during Amazon Sale Today Offers 2022 to make your Diwali 2022 happier and to break through your entertainment level.





Moreover, these smart TVs allow you to stream music and videos, browse the internet, and view photos on 40 inch display.





Amazon Deals Today On 40 Inch Smart TVs

Below we have rounded up a few best performed 40 inch smart TVs from brands like Acer, TCL, VW, Sansui, Westinghouse, and Mi.









Mi smart TV features built-in Wi-Fi, a patch wall, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. With Mi smart TV you will get 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices, 3.5mm Jack to connect your Audio devices, and 1 LAN port. Mi 40 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 29,999. Deal Price: Rs 20,999.









TCL’s HDR premium delivers greater picture contrast, enhances image details, and brings vivid colors to life. Their Dolby audio delivers immersive 5.1 surround sound with a Dolby decoder which optimizes the TV’s sound quality. TCL 40 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 40,990. Deal Price: Rs 17,990.









Acer has 2 HDMI ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray players, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. These smart TVs have features like Android TV 11, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Voice controlled smart remote, and more to fulfill your smart TV needs. Acer 40 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 24,990. Deal Price: Rs 17,999.









Westinghouse TV’s bright display enhances each scene’s brightness and contrast levels so that you can view the colored elements on the screen in vivid detail. Their multiple connectivity options make this TV a versatile solution for your entertainment needs. Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 25,999. Deal Price: Rs 13,999.









This smart TV is equipped with optimum memory you will never lack speed or space. Their super-smooth Quad Core processor makes multitasking very easy to play videos from any app of your choice and be immersed in the ocean of entertainment. VW 40 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 24,999. Deal Price: 13,999.





Explore more offers on branded smart TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.