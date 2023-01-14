Amazon Sale Today Offer On Apple Laptops: Exclusive Deals On Apple MacBook Air, And Apple MacBook Pro Versions

Amazon Sale Today Offer On Apple Laptops: For you and millions of others the Great Republic Day Sale 2023 brings some fantabulous deals on Apple laptops. From MacBook Air to MacBook Pro get the best deals and increase your productivity while working.

By Sneha Singh
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 11:30 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale Today Offer On Apple Laptops | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Sale Today Offer On Apple Laptops: The Republic Day sale on Amazon brings some great news for Apple lovers. This is the golden opportunity for you to grab the Apple MacBook Air And Apple MacBook Pro at a discounted price. Along with the slashed price you can also get exchange and cashback offers. There is an added 10% instant discount for SBI Card holders. Relish great Amazon deals and get these laptops at the best price.


The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 offers some blockbuster deals on these Apple laptops. The sale covers premium brands too with exclusive offers on all models from both MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Packed with powerful features and great display these laptops are a must-buy during the Amazon Sale today offers.


Amazon Sale Today Offer On Apple Laptops  Price
 2021 Apple MacBook Pro  Rs 3,07,990
 2022 Apple MacBook Air  Rs 1,07,990
 2022 Apple MacBook Pro  Rs 1,32,910
 2022 Apple MacBook Air  Rs 1,05,410



Amazon Sale Today Offer On Apple Laptops


Get these laptops at the best offer and great Amazon deals on Apple MacBook Pro and Apple MacBook Air.


2021 Apple MacBook Pro- 7% off


The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers this Apple MacBook Pro at a reduced price. The original

Check Here

price is Rs 3,29,900 and the deal price is Rs 3,07,990. Grab deals now


2022 Apple MacBook Air- 10% off


During the Amazon Sale offers you can save huge on this MacBook Air laptop. The screen size is

Check Here

13.6 and the storage capacity is 8 GB RAM. The original price is Rs 1,19,900 and the deal price is Rs 1,07,990. Grab deals now


2022 Apple MacBook Pro- 11% off


If you are looking for the best laptop with all the advanced features then this Apple MacBook Pro is

Check Here

the best choice. Suitable for designers, lawyers, and working professionals do not miss the Amazon Sale today. The original price is Rs 1,49,900 and the deal price is Rs 1,32,910. Grab deals now


2022 Apple MacBook Air- 12% off


With a great retina display and backlight keyboard, this Apple laptop is a must-buy during the


Check Here

Republic Day Sale on Amazon. The original price is Rs 1,19,900 and the deal price is Rs 1,05,410. Grab deals now


Amazon Sale Today Offer: FAQ


1. What is the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023?

The Amazon Republic Day sale is the first biggest sale of the year where you can get discounts on all the categories.


2. When is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

The Republic Dal Sale on Amazon will start on 15th January for non-prime members.


3. Is there exchange offers too during the Amazon Sale today?

Yes, there are exchange offers on electronics with certain terms and conditions.


4. When will the Amazon Sale 2023 end?

The Sale will end on 20th January.


Explore more options on Apple laptops


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

