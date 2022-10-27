Amazon Sale Today: iPhone 13 Pro, OnePlus Nord, Redmi 9, And More Smartphones Up To 50% Off

Amazon Sale Today: Want to make a good deal on smartphones? Grab these eye-catchy discounts on Amazon Sale 2022. You can enjoy up to 50% off on them and also avail of bank offers. To give you the best Amazon Deals there are exchange offers too that you can get on your purchase. The offers are applicable on both premium and budget-friendly smartphones. If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone then do not miss out on this Amazon 2022 offers on smartphones.





You can get these phones in all price ranges and brands as per your budget. With the latest feature and designs get these best-selling phones at the best price during Amazon Sale offers today.





Amazon Sale Today





As there is a wide range of smartphones available you might get confused as to which one to buy. To help you in your decision we have shortlisted some of the best picks that you can check out during the Amazon Sale:









Buy Now

Apple, being a renowned top brand in smartphones offers an amazing deal on iPhone 13 Pro. Available in stylish colors this comes with a great storage capacity OF 128GB. Experience stupendous picture quality with the best ultra-wide camera. This durable smartphone has a refresh rate of up to120Hz. iPhone Price: Rs 1,09,990.





Buy Now

The smooth touchscreen of this OnePlus comes with great battery life. Guarded by Gorilla Glass 5, scroll, swipe, and enjoy all your entertainment effortlessly in this 6.43-inch display. This incredible camera system has a 16MP selfie camera, a 119° wide-angle lens, and a 64MP primary sensor. It gives a stylish look with a sleek design. OnePlus Smartphone Price: Rs 24,999.





Buy Now

If you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone, then this one from Redmi can be a good choice. This smartphone is available in many stylish colors and has13+2 MP Dual Rear camera with AI portrait. Now click a better selfie and upload them on social media. Redmi Smartphone Price: Rs 8099.









Buy Now

Performs better in multi-tasking and surfing with this Samsung Galaxy phone. This features the best camera quality and displays for a crisp and better view. Get better brightness while watching your favorite shows or watching videos. To keep the phone protected it comes with Gorilla glass. Samsung Smartphone Price: Rs 12,499.





Buy Now

This smartphone from realme has a storage capacity of 4GB RAM. It has a large battery that can last 43 days on standby. Realme Narzo 50i is made to last, whether it's used for gaming, calling, or leisure. Using the high-resolution 8MP AI Camera of this phone capture your life's greatest moments. realme Smartphone Price: 8999.





Amazon Sale Today





Check out some more options on smartphones that are available at the best Amazon Deals Today:





Buy Now

Buy Now

Explore more options on smartphones





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.