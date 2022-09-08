Amazon Sale Today: Grab Up To 50% Off On Smart LED TVs From Samsung, Redmi, LG, And More

Amazon Sale Today offers up to 50% off on Smart LED TVs. This is the best time to upgrade your old TV with a new one. You can get them from all brands like Samsung, Redmi, LG, etc. Grab the deal now, for you wouldn't want to miss out on these great deals on TVs. In order to help you take advantage of the chance, we have compiled a list of some of the best TV you can check during this Amazon Sale.













Get an amazing viewing experience with this Samsung Smart LED TV. It can be connected easily to Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. The crystal 4k processor gives a sharp and crisp image. The other features include Voice Assistants, Smart Remote, Universal Guide, and lots more. You can get all the applications like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Youtube. Samsung LED TV price: Rs 33,490.













Don't you want a stylish TV with fascinating visuals? Buy this LED TV from OnePlus with a bezel-less design to make you feel every moment. This product comes with Dolby audio so that you can enjoy a crystal clear sound quality. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 14,999.

















Buy this smart TV from LG to enjoy the spectacular stunning video and multi-functional features together. The offered smart TV has an impressive refresh rate of 60 Hz and comes with 10-watt sound output. LG LED TV Price: Rs 15,490.













With smart plug-and-play features, this smart TV from Redmi allows you to simply connect and watch videos, series, photos, and lots more. This gives you a high-quality video with an ultra-bright screen and dynamic contrast. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 13,999.













A well-known brand in the world of electronics Sony comes with 43 inches screen for a better viewing experience. The 3 HDMI ports connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console, and 2 USB ports connect hard drives and other USB devices Equipped with smart apps you can enjoy binge-watching your favorite series on Netflix or Amazon Prime. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 47,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.