Amazon Sale Today: Get Up To 40% Off On Washing Machines From LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, And More

Amazon Sale Today: This weekend you are planning to purchase the best washing machines to make your washing process easy. Be happy! Because amazon sales give you adventitious to save money and to buy washing machines from various options like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more to take advantage of up to 40% off.





What are you thinking about now? Go and grab this chance, hurry up! and to help you we have compiled a list of the best choices with the latest features of washing machines. Check it now!





Also Read: Best Washing Machines In India.











Amazon Sale Today: Payless, Buy More















LG washing machines are fully-automatic front load washing machines with the best wash quality, energy, and water efficiency. The motor of the washing machine is directly connected to the drum without the use of a belt or pulley which cuts down electricity consumption, enhances washing performance and durability, and reduces noise & vibration. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 24,990.















IFB washing machines are fully-automatic front load washing machines with the best wash quality, energy, and water efficiency. This machine is built with an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum design that creates a gentle water cushion, preventing damage to fabrics & optimally placed holes provide the mechanical action required to get the desired wash results. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 35,950.















Samsung washing machine is a fully-automatic top load washing machine with affordable and great wash quality. Their gentle fabric care protects your clothes from being damaged. The diamond drum’s unique soft curl design washes clothes very effectively while treating them with care. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,690.









Read More: Have You Looked Best Front Load Washing Machines?















Whirlpool white magic washing machines come with 5 Star energy rating for best-in-class water & energy efficiency. These Machines have an easy-to-use 3-button control panel to take care of your washing needs and the aqua store feature allows for storing water in the tub for the next wash when there is the uncertainty of tap water. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 18,490.















Bosch washing machine combines 256 load sensing levels, optimized water usage, and our unique drum system. The VarioInverter Drive is quiet, powerful, and durable that ensuring low power consumption and high cleaning efficiency. Their particular side walls give stable & noise-free operation so that you can do your washing without disturbing your loved ones. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 34,499.

















LG washing machine is a semi-automatic machine with both washing and drying functions. This machine is economical, has low water and energy consumption, and involves manual effort. The lint filter collects the lint which comes out while washing clothes. The fabric thus does not get stuck in the pipe, thus giving a better washing performance. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 11,490.





Explore more branded washing machines here:







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.