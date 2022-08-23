Amazon Sale Today: Get Unique Ganesh Chaturthi Decoration Items Like Idols, Home Temple, etc Under 80% Off

Amazon Sale Today: With the festive season round the corner Amazon Deal gives you a chance to get Ganesh Chaturthi Decoration Items at an economical price. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 date is on 31st August. Celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesh on earth with Goddess Parvati by making the best modaks and bringing the best idols.

During this Amazon Deal, you can shop everything for Ganesh Chaturthi like Eco-Friendly Idol, Home Temple, Puja Thali, Diya & Lanterns, Artificial Flowers & Garlands, Incense Stick, Chowki, Decorative Bowls, and many more.





We have listed a few decorations ideas which you can consider:





Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol





Always consider eco-friendly Ganesh Idols as it does not pollute the environment. No toxic colors are used while making this idol and are made of Kacchi Mitti. Even after immersing this idol, it gets easily dissolved in soil. This Ganesh Chaturthi bring eco-friendly idols and saves the environment. Eco Friendly Ganesh Idol Price: Rs 599.





Home Temple

You need a home temple to place Bappa. This beautiful Rajasthan Art And Craft Wood Home Temple can add charm to your decoration. The design of this temple is hand-painted and handcrafted. The dimension is 15 X 8 X 18 Inches. Home Temple Price: Rs 1,999.





Pooja Thali





After setting idol and temple a pooja thali is required for aarti and giving modak to Ganpati. This comes with a complete Aarti Plate, Diya, bell, dhoop, agarbatti holder, panchamrut set, spoon, and Kalash. Pooja Thali Price: Rs 1029.





Chowki/Patla

Many of us place Ganpati at Chowki instead of our home temple. This beautiful peacock-designed Jaipur chowki can add elegance to your decoration and give a royal touch. The frame material is metal and wood. Chowki Price: Rs 521.





Aroma Candles

These Aroma Candles can bring pleasing fragrance all over the house. Keep these 4 enchanting aromas -Lavender, Vanilla, Rose, and Cinnamon near the idols. The burning time is up to 15 hours. Aroma Candles Price: Rs 384.

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.