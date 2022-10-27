Amazon Sale Today: Best ACs And Air Coolers From LG, Crompton, Samsung, Symphony, Etc

Amazon Sale Today is offering a superb chance for you to purchase the best ACs and air coolers available online in India. This Amazon sale brings out some of the best off-season offers on the finest air conditioners from reputed brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, etc. Along with this, you can also explore a wide range of air coolers from renowned brands like Crompton, Symphony, Havells, and many more.





What’s more amazing is that since winter is arriving you can surely get these air conditioners and air coolers at prices less than what you will get during the summertime. So, don’t wait anymore and hop on to this Amazon sale today:





Amazon Sale Today: Deals On Best ACs





We have handpicked some of the best air conditioners from prestigious brands that you can get for staggering discounts. This Amazon sale offers a wide range of ACs like Split ACs, 4 & 5 Star ACs, 1.5 Ton ACs, and Smart ACs. Explore now:









Buy Now





Get this highly popular LG 1.5 ton AC that comes with a 6-in-1 cooling mode and is perfect for medium-sized rooms. The offered split AC comes with a variable-speed compressor and has an annual energy consumption of 818.81 units. LG AC Price: Rs 42,990.













Buy Now





Check out this Voltas split air conditioner that has an energy rating of 5 stars and is available with an anti-dust filter. This Voltas AC comes in the 99 x 31.5 x 24.2 cm dimension and is appreciated for its superior performance and low power consumption. Voltas AC Price: Rs 37,490.









Buy Now





Another awesome option to get in nominal pricing. Check out this reliable and robust 1.5 ton Split AC from Lloyd that is appreciated for its smart 4-way swing, turbo cool mode, low gas detection, and clean filter indication. Lloyd AC Price: Rs 38,499.









Buy Now





This Amazon sale offers the Panasonic AC that is known for its shield blu anti-corrosion technology and in-built twin cool inverter compressor. The offered Panasonic air conditioner has a copper condenser coil, making it perfect for coastal areas that experience high humidity. Panasonic AC Price: Rs 42,990.





Other Options You Can Look Out For













Buy Now (Blue Star AC Price: Rs 41,990)









Buy Now (Daikin AC Price: Rs 27,770)









Buy Now (Whirlpool AC Price: Rs 37,590)









Amazon Sale Today: Deals On Best Air Coolers





For those who are looking to get their hands on the best air coolers in India, this Amazon sale is offering you a chance to get superb deals on names like Bajaj, Symphony, Crompton, etc. Check them out:













Buy Now (Bajaj Air Cooler Price: Rs 6,600)









Buy Now (Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs 10,943)









Buy Now (Air Cooler Price: Rs 5,824)









Buy Now (Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs 7,099)





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.