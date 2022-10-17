Amazon Sale Today 2022: Up To 70% Off On Furniture During the Final Days Deal

Amazon Sale Today 2022: Renovate your home this Diwali with brand-new furniture. With the ongoing Amazon offers you can save up to 70% and also avail of bank offers. You can get stylish sofas, beds, wardrobes, cabinets, etc to give your home a glamorous touch.

By Sneha Singh
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 05:57 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale Today 2022: Up To 70% Off On Furniture During the Final Days Deal
Amazon Sale Today 2022 | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Sale Today 2022: Upgrade your home with new furniture for your living area, bedroom, dining area, and more. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 gives you the best deals on sofas, beds, dining sets, wing chairs, etc. Give your home a brand new stylish look this Diwali 2022. Invite your friend and relatives to a Diwali party and let them adore your house with this sophisticated furniture.


To make your shopping easier during Amazon Deals Today we have shortlisted some of the best furniture that you can check out. 


Read More:  Amazon Sale Today Offers On Mixer Grinders And Juicers


Amazon Sale Today 2022


Scroll down and check out the popular choices


Home Centre Polyester Emily Fabric 3-Seater Sofa 

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

This 3 seater sofa from Home Centre not only comes in stylish design but is also comfortable. The reduced weight and smooth finish of this sofa ensure consistency and an attractive appearance, making it portable and easy to move. The solid wood legs provide greater strength and longer durability. Sofa Price: Rs 17,950.


Wakefit King Size Taurus Engineered Wood Platform Bed

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

WakefitKing Size Bed features a classic sturdy design to give you comfort while sleeping. Made of superior quality wood this comes with enough storage space compartment where you can keep your belonging in a systematic way. The Great Indian Sale 2022 offers the best deal on this product.  Bed Prize: Rs 11,925.


Driftingwood Dining Table 6 Seater

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

To make your dining area attractive, place this dining table from Driftingwood. This 6-seater dining table is crafted of Sheesham wood and comes in a honey finish.  The set's incredibly modern and contemporary appearance makes it easy to create a chic eating area in your house. Dining Table Price: Rs 25,999.


Read More:  Amazon Sale Today 2022 Offers On Bedroom Furniture


GIGLICK XXXL Bean Bag & Footrest

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

For great comfort and relaxation, this bean bag comes with a footrest too. You can easily carry this and place it wherever you want. You can use this bean bag and chair both indoors and outdoors. You can also place this on your balcony.  Bean Bag Price: Rs 2184.


Amazon Brand - Solimo Study Desk

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

Studying or working on this beautiful and durable study desk can add more productivity and also improves your posture. The contemporary-style study desk is crafted of engineered wood. It comes with a spacious design with ample storage for a laptop, books, study materials, stationary, etc. Study Desk Price: Rs 4899.


Amazon Deals Today Up TO 40% Off On Sofa


Royal Decor Two Seater Folding Sofa Cum Bed

Furniture Valley Two-Seater Foldable Sofa Cum Bed

Sleepyhead Kiki - 2 Seater Sofa


Amazon Sale Offers Up To 60% Off On Beds


Doctor Dreams by Nilkamal King Size Striker Metal Bed

Bluewud Pollo Engineered Wood Queen Size Bed with Storage

Amazon Brand - Solimo Aquilla Engineered Wood Wenge Finish Queen Bed 


Amazon Sale Today Offers


Check out some more options for furniture


Furniturewallet Wooden Dining Table 


amazon sale

Buy Now

Kushuvi Bean Bag Filled with Beans with Relaxing Stool 


amazon sale

Buy Now

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.