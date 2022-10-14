Amazon Sale Today 2022: Grab Up To 50% Off On 15 Inch Laptops From Dell, HP, ASUS Etc

Amazon Sale Today 2022 is all about great deals and discounts on laptops. There are lucrative Amazon deals on 15 inch laptops from reputed brands. Do not miss out on the deal as this is the right time to get the best laptops at a cheap price. Upgrade your old laptop with a new one this Diwali.

By Sneha Singh
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 11:25 AM IST
Amazon Sale Today 2022 | Image Source: Unspalsh

Amazon Sale Today 2022: Laptops have become a necessity for both working professionals and students. A larger display of a laptop gives a better viewing experience. If you are also looking for a wider display screen then 15 inch laptops can be a great option. You can get these laptops from brands like HP, ASUS, Dell, etc. Amazon Sale offers discounts of up to 50% on these laptops. These portable laptops are handy and can be easily carried while attending classes or any meetings.


Also, 15 inch laptops give a better performance and come with healthy battery health. Do not miss out on this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on laptops. You can also get them with great storage capacity and display.


Amazon Sale Today 2022


Since there are many options for laptops and you might get confused. To help you with your purchase we have selected some of the top picks that you can consider while purchasing. 


Dell Inspiron

 

amazon sale

This Dell laptop comes with a sleek design and a stunning finish. Enjoy extra screen space with the two-sided, thin boundaries that make for a wide-screen viewing experience. An FHD, anti-glare display screen does not strain your eyes and keeps them protected. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 50,300.


HP 15 Thin & Light

 

amazon sale

Purchase this HP laptop at the lowest price during Amazon offers 2022. This thin and lightweight laptop comes with Windows 10 operating system. The storage capacity is 4 GB RAM. This laptop is classy and comes with a high-resolution screen. HP Laptop Price: Rs 34,100.


ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

 

amazon sale

Easy to navigate this ASUS laptop comes with great battery life so that you can carry your work without any disturbance. The dual-storage design has superfast data performance and a large storage capacity. You can log in easily just with a touch of your finger. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.


Acer Aspire 3

 

amazon sale

Looking for a laptop that can give better performance and productivity? Then this one from Acer can be a good choice. The slim and sleek design makes it easily portable. Three USB type-A connections, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB 2.0, provide flexible connecting possibilities. You can attach an external display through the HDMI port. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 29,800.


Microsoft Surface Book 3

 

amazon sale

This touchscreen laptop from Microsoft has a portable studio which makes it easy to carry while traveling. The offered laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processors and 17.5 hours of battery life. Microsoft Laptop Price: Rs 2,50,000.


Amazon Sale


Check out some more laptops on 15 inch


Acer Aspire 3 


amazon sale


HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3


amazon sale

Explore more options on 15 inch laptops


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

