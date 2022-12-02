Amazon Sale Today 2022: Football World Cup Festival Begins; Get Details Inside

Amazon Sale Today 2022: All you Football World Cup followers, grab your chance to get the best soccer merchandise on Amazon that is offering deals starting at just Rs 99. You can score FIFA official footballs, soccer shoes, FIFA clothing, and more merchandise available at curtailed prices. These Amazon deals offer footballs, gloves, shoes, activewear, bibs, cones, speed ladders, and practice nets along with accessories like shin guards, football pumps, socks, boot bags, and similar products at discounted prices.





So, wait no more, get into the feel of the football world cup 2022, and explore this Amazon sale that starts today and ends on December 4, 2022. Happy Buying!





Amazon Sale Today 2022: Football World Cup Festival





Get ready to get into the groove of the ongoing FIFA world cup 2022 by purchasing the best sports equipment and soccer merchandise available on Amazon. These Amazon deals offer products from reputed brands like Adidas, boAt, Nivia, FIFA, and many more. Take a look:





Amazon Sale Today 2022: Deals On Football Equipment





Check out the popular products available on Amazon sale vis-a-vis the ongoing football world cup 2022:











Purchase this awesome Adidas football that has a weight of 0.96 pounds and is available in white/Pantone color.









Buy Now





The offered football is befitting to be played at a league-level match and is known for its strong stitching and classy design. Ideal for rough play, this soccer ball exhibits great durability and is perfect to play with friends on weekends too. Adidas football price: Rs 3,025.









For all those who are crazy about the ongoing football world cup, this men’s soccer jersey of Salah is a perfect purchase option.









Buy Now





Designed using 100% recycled polyester, this football jersey comes in the 25 x 15 x 5 cm dimension and weighs around 180 grams. Adidas Salah jersey price: Rs 2,499.









Amazon sale brings to you this Adidas football shoe that’s available for a staggering discount. Available with a rubber sole and medium width, this Adidas football shoe comes in the 25 x 15 x 5 cm dimension and weighs only 950 grams.









Buy Now





Moreover, this soccer shoe flaunts its appealing design, robust make, and long shelf life. Adidas football shoe price: Rs 4,263.









While the Football world cup 2022 is going on in Qatar, you can enjoy the thrill and vibe of the same on your PS5 console by getting this FIFA 22 game.









Buy Now





This FIFA PS5 game comes with additional features and is available with your favorite teams & players. Along with this, you can also compare the skills of top players and use real-like dribbles and favorite shots during the match. FIFA 2022 PS5 price: Rs 1,415.





For Xbox console owners, FIFA 23 standard edition is also available.









Do you think that your TV volume is too moderate for a big event like the FIFA football world cup 2022? Check out this Sony soundbar that can be easily plugged into your TV set and is available with USB connectivity, HDMI ports, and a Bluetooth option.









Buy Now





Versed with 5.1 channels, this soundbar from Sony has a 400W power output and a sound mode to allow you to choose the best audio experience while watching the ongoing event. Sony soundbar price: Rs 17,900.





Fighting for remote control on match day? Get independent and purchase this affordable yet fantastic 43-inch TV from Hisense and watch the football world cup 2022 with ease.

Buy Now





Available with 3 HDMI ports, this smart TV comes with an in-built chromecast and is available with a stylish voice remote. With the ability to give 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, this Hisense TV can make your viewing experience during the FIFA world cup 2022 bliss. Hisense TV price: Rs 20,990.





Check out this medium hardsided luggage from Skybags that comes with a FIFA theme. Available during this Amazon sale, this luggage trolley comes in a green & yellow color and is versed with 4 wheels that ensure easy maneuvering.





Buy Now





Versed with a combination lock for safety, this Skybags trolley also has premium zippers and is a full fabric convipack, which helps you in organizing your stuff in a much easy manner. Skybags trolley price: Rs 6,999.







Explore more on the Amazon sale today 2022 on the Football World Cup festival here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.