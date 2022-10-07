Amazon Sale Today 2022: Deals on Large Screen TVs To Bring Theater Into Your Home

Amazon Sale Today 2022: if you are looking for a bigger-screen TV, then the market has lots of options. As the Amazon Sale is here, check out the best Amazon Deals on large-size screens that are best suited for medium to large-sized rooms. They offer the best in quality display and audio to give a theater-like experience at your home.





Get familiar with the top-notch big-screen TVs that are available at the best price during the sale. Select from the top brands like OnePlus, Sony, Samsung, and more here. Grab the best one.





Amazon Sale Offers on Large Screen TVs

Get the theater-like experience at your home via these larger-screen TVs. Grab the best Amazon Deal during the sale.













This OnePlus TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity, the 4K ultra HD display brings out the best viewing experience. The 30 Watts speaker with hands-free voice control makes it more user-friendly.





It is loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant, Android TV 10 with gaming mode, and kid mode. Get the theater-like experience at home with this best 55 inch TV. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 40,999.















This Sony TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and is loaded with a 20 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio for crystal clear voice. The powerful processor with X1 4K makes it smoother.





Get unlimited content on Google TV and download all the OTT apps from Google Play Store. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 60,990.















Get the theater-like experience with this 65 Inch smart TV which is loaded with features like PC Mode, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, screen mirroring, and more. This LED TV is available in a sleek and elegant design that draws you to the purest picture.





Enjoy the crystal clear sound with 20 Watts speakers with Dolby digital plus. Samsung TV Price: Rs 79,990.











Grab 23% off on this Redmi TV which is available in 65 inches. It comes with dual-band wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, and has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. The 30 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio bring out the best sound quality.





It is loaded with smart TV features like Android TV 10, Kids mode with parental lock with smart curation. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 57,999.







Amazon Deals on Large Screen TVs

Check out other large-sized TVs that are available during the Amazon Sale 2022.





AmazonBasics 50 inch Smart TV





Vu 65 inch LED TV





Acer 65 inch Smart TV





Toshiba 55 inch HD Smart TV

