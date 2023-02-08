Amazon Sale Prime Phones Party Offers Up To 40% Off On Best Smartphones

Amazon Sale: There is a host of discounts and deals for Prime members available on smartphones at Amazon. Buyers can save up to 40% on top-selling brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi, And Samsung during the Amazon Sale today. This Prime Party Sale is exclusively for Prime members and will end today. So without wasting time grab the offer soon and get a brand new mobile phone at a slashed price.





Not only discounts but the Amazon Sale 2023 has many things to offer like up to 1000 Amazon pay rewards and up to 2000 off with coupons. If you are not a Prime member and do not want to miss the Amazon deals then get the subscription now to avail of the offer.





Amazon Sale









For all Prime members Amazon offers on smartphones are unmissable. To help you in making a quick decision we have curated some of the best deals. Have a look.





OnePlus Nord 2T 5G





Explore the Amazon deals on this OnePlus smartphone. This has all the powerful features and amazing camera quality. The picture resolution is 2400 X 1080 pixels and the AMOLED display size is





6.43 inches with corning gorilla glass. The offered smartphone has a powerful battery of 4500 mAh. OnePlus Nord Price: Rs 28,999.





iQOO 11 5G





During the Amazon Sale 2023, you can get this iQOO smartphone at a staggering discount. Appreciated for its battery life and vast display this smartphone features Snapdragon 8. The flash





charge charges 50% battery in just 8 mins and 100% battery in just 25 mins. You can connect this easily with Wifi, Bluetooth, and USB. iQOO 11 Price: Rs 59,999.





Redmi Note 11





Check out the Amazon deals on Redmi Note 11. The offered smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage giving you great speed. The strong battery is 5000 mAh and the processor is

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. You also get the option of dual sim in this phone. Redmi Note Price: Rs 12,999.





Samsung Galaxy M04





Looking for an affordable smartphone from Samsung? This one comes in two colors and 5000mAH lithium-ion battery. The feature of a 13MP+2MP Dual camera setup offers a clear camera quality. The

display size is 6.5 inches. Prime members take full advantage of this offer. Samsung Price: Rs 8,999.





Explore more options on smartphones on the Amazon Sale





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.