Amazon Sale On Smartphones: Up To 30% Off On Apple iPhone, IQOO Z6 Pro, OnePlus 10R, And More 5G Mobiles

Amazon Sale On Smartphones: Amazon offers you tremendous discounts on selected categories on the daily basis. In this lucky draw, today’s king is 5G mobile phones where you will save up to 30%. As long as Amazon Sale Today runs, you can grab exclusive offers and deals on Apple iPhone, IQOO Z6 Pro, OnePlus 10R, Samsung Galaxy A33, and other 5G mobiles.





These 5G smartphones are the best option to provide speeds up to 10 times faster than median Verizon 4G LTE speeds,1 low latency, and massive capacity. So, buying these phones with Amazon Deals will be a great decision for the year 2023.





Amazon Sale On 5G Smartphones: Top Choices









Get here familiar with all the running Amazon deals and discounts on the best smartphones. You can choose as per your need and budget.





Apple iPhone 11

Amazon Offers you this iPhone 11 at 24% off. This Apple iPhone has a13 Bionic chips with a third-generation Neural Engine.



Click Here





Apple mobile phone is coming with 12MP TrueDepth front camera with portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. iPhone 11 Price: Rs 41,490.







OnePlus 10R 5G

Amazon Sale Today offers you up to 15% off on the OnePlus smartphone, which has a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP macro camera with dual LED flash.



Click Here





This 5G mobile phone is a great pick for smartphones under 40000 the best choice for gamers due to its hyper boost gaming engine. OnePlus 10R 5G Price: Rs 32,999.







Apple iPhone 14 Plus

During the Amazon Deals, you can save upto 7% off on this iPhone 14 plus. This mobile phone has a ceramic shield front, glass back, and aluminum design, water and dust resistant.

Click Here





Apple iPhone smartphone has up to 26 hours of video playback and up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with a 20W adapter or higher. iPhone 14 Plus Price: Rs 92,999.









iQOO Z6 Pro 5G by Vivo

Amazon Offers you a chance to get this iQOO Z6 Pro smartphone at 18% off.



Click Here





This iQOO Z6 Pro Snapdragon 778G has an octa-core processor that adopts the 6nm process and Kryo 670 architecture. iQOO Z6 Pro Price: Rs 22,999.







Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone

Amazon Sale Today Offers you the chance to buy a Galaxy A33 5G smartphone at 21% off.



Click Here





This 5G mobile phone from the Samsung A series Phones has an ALMOD display. You can purchase this Samsung new phone for 48MP Quad Camera with OIS. Samsung Galaxy A33 Price: Rs 25,999.





FAQ: Amazon Sale On 5G Smartphones





Where can I buy smartphones at low prices?

The best platforms where you can get 5G smartphones at affordable prices are Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tata Cliq.





Does Amazon ever go on sale?

Amazon offers clearance sales every day of the year. For each product category, there is a season when prices are reduced.





Which smartphone brand is best?

Apple is the leading smartphone brand in India. Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone SE 2022, and iPhone 13 are well-received and are one of the best-selling smartphones in India.





Which is no 1 phone in India?

Samsung phones and Mi phones are India's most popular and widespread smartphones.









Explore more offers on 5G mobiles here:







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.