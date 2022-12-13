Amazon Sale On Room Heaters: Get Up to 40% Off On Brands Like Bajaj, Havells, Orpat, And More

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 11:55 AM IST
Amazon Sale: Winter is already here and we are about to face the chilly winters in a few days, the room heater is one of the must-have home appliances and the Amazon sale is here, you have the chance to get 40% off on top brands like Bajaj, Havells, Orpat, and more. All of them come with an auto cut-off in case of overheating and come with an adjustable thermostat so that you can adjust the heating setting as per the room temperature.
Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale and bring the best room heater to your home. Also, check out the best Bajaj room heaters in India that allows choosing.
Amazon Sale Today Offers On Best Room Heaters
Check out the best Amazon deals during the Amazon 2022 sale. These all come from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, and more.
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater
Get 8% off on this Orpat room heater during the Amazon sale offers. It comes with two heat settings with 1000 W and 2000 W also meant for spot heating.
It is a long-lasting room heater with overheating protection and a thermal cut-off for added safety. It is one of the best orpat room heaters available online on Amazon here. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,059.
Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater
Get 14% off on this Bajaj Room heater that comes during the Amazon sale today. It is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms and you can customize the heat setting as it comes with an adjustable thermostat.
It is available in a compact design along with ISI-marked components that have a stainless steel shiny reflective surface that provides uniform and effective heating throughout the room. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 889.
Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater
Get 35% off on this Usha Room heater during the Amazon deals today. It comes with three heat positions 665/1330/2000 Watts and comes a twin-turbo design to offer better heating, especially during chilly winters.
This Usha room heater is meant for spot heating and also comes with an auto thermal cut-off for better safety reasons. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale of 2022. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 2,149.
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater
Get 19% off on this Amazon Brand Solimo room heater during the sale of Amazon 2022.
It comes with a powerful 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and can be used vertically and horizontally. A lightweight portable, and one of the top-selling room heaters in India. Solimo Room Heater Price: Rs 1,049.
Havells OFR - 11 Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater
Get 39% off on this Havells room heater during the Amazon sale 2022. It is loaded with 1000/ 1500/ and 2500 Watts heat settings to adjust the temperature to the room's requirement.
It comes with overheating protection and tilt over switch for safety. It is one of the best Havells room heaters that you can grab during the Amazon sale. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 9,499.
Explore more Room heaters during the Amazon Sale 2022.
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.