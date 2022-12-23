Amazon Sale On OnePlus Nord CE 2, Vivo 1T, Samsung S22, And On Other Mobile Phones

Amazon Sale: Smartphones are one of the must-have gadgets for everyone and the new age mobile phones are loaded with various features like a better camera, display, and other features. The Amazon sale is here and you have the option to get up to 40% off on best-selling brands like OnePlus, realme, Samsung, and more.





Enhance your camera quality along with better battery life with the top options that we mentioned during the sale. Also, check out the best OnePlus phones in India. Select the best suited as per your budget and features.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Mobile Phones

Here are the best Amazon deals that you can check out during the sale. Select from top brands like OnePlus, Vivo, realme, and more.





It is one of the best-selling smartphones, this OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with a 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking good quality selfies and photos.

Buy Now

The 5000 mAh battery allows you to play long hours of gaming or binge-watching your favorite shows. It is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor for a better and smoother working experience which makes it one of the best Amazon deals to grab during the sale. OnePlus Nord CE Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.







Get 21% off on this Vivo T1 during the Amazon sale 2022. It is loaded with 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB along with 50 MP main and 16MP front for taking amazing selfies and photos.

Buy Now

It is one of the best smartphones under 20000 that comes with a 5000 mAh battery for better gaming and working experience. Vivo 1T Mobile Price: Rs 15,790.







Get 22% off on this Mi Redmi 9i During the Amazon deals today. It is loaded with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space which is expandable up to 512 GB. Its 5000 mAh battery allows you to binge-watch your favorite show for longer periods of time.

Buy Now

The 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera are for taking selfies and photos and it is one of the best mobile phones under 10000. Redmi 9i Mobile Price: Rs 7,800.







Get 38% off this Samsung S22 during the Amazon sale 2022 which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is loaded with a pro-grade camera that allows doing night photography more efficiently with full brightness.

Buy Now

It comes with the 4nm fastest processor for smoother performance and it is available in sleek design in a wide range of colors which makes it one of the best Samsung phones in India. Samsung S22 Mobile Price: Rs 52,999.







Get 18% off on this realme C35 phone during the Amazon deal today, it is loaded with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space along with a 50 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies.

Buy Now

The 5000 mAh battery allows you to play more which makes it one of the best gaming phones under 1000 that you should buy during the Amazon sale. Realme C35 Mobile Price: Rs 11,500.





Explore more best smartphones during the Amazon sale 2022.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.