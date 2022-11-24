Amazon Sale on OnePlus 10R, Samsung Galaxy S22, Realme 9 Pro, And More Smartphones

Amazon Sale Offers: The new-age smartphones come with the best camera quality for taking extraordinary photos and selfies. They are not limited to calling and messaging, they come with a fast process to offer you better gaming and working experience.





As the Amazon sale 2022 is here, You have the chance to get up to 40% off on top smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and more. Upgrade your smartphone with these popular options available online during the Sale today offers on Amazon. Also, check out the best smartphones under 20000 to know more about the best one to pick.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Smartphones

Get familiar with the best smartphones available on Amazon 2022 during the Amazon deal today. Grab the best gaming phones during the sale.



















Buy Now

Get 9% off on this OnePlus 10R smartphone during the Amazon sale. It comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage space, loaded with a 50 MP main camera and 16 MP front camera with dual flash, and has multiple features for better photos. Oxygen OS based on Android 12 makes it work faster and makes it one of the best smartphones. OnePlus 10R Mobile Price: Rs 38,999.















Buy Now

Grab a 38% huge discount during the Amazon sale today on this Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space, it is loaded with a pro-grade camera that lets your night click more epic. Its 4nm processor with a faster chip makes the CPU work faster than ever. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale today. Samsung S22 Mobile Price: Rs 52,999.















Buy Now

Get this Vivo V25 mobile during the Amazon deal today offers it comes with a 64 MP rear and 32 MP front camera and has a battery of 4830 mAh. This 5G smartphone is best suited for multi-tasker and you can effortlessly elevate your entertainment to a different extreme and also enhance your productivity. Vivo V25 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 37,990.















Buy Now

Save 5% on this Realme 9 Pro smartphone during the Amazon sale today. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery for better working or gaming and a 6.4-inch display with AMOLED brings out the best HD-quality pictures and images. It has a 50 MP rear and 16 MP of front camera for better clicks and selfies. Realme 9 Pro Price: Rs 28,490.















Buy Now

Buy this POCO X4 Pro with 25% off during the Amazon sale, it comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage which can be expandable up to 1 TB. The 64 MP rear and 16 MP front cameras allow you to take great selfies and photos and it is one of the best smartphones under 20000. POCO X4 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 17,999.







Explore more best smartphones during the Amazon sale 2022.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.