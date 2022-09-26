Amazon Sale On i5 Laptops: Save Up To 60% From Dell, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS Laptops

Amazon Sale On i5 Laptops: One benefit of the Core i5 is that it is a common processor made for a variety of computing needs. As a result, it is capable of handling multiple tasks like online browsing, content consumption, and office productivity. Amazon Sale offers some breaking deals on the i5 laptops that can handle some jobs that demand a lot of resources, such as gaming, and ordinary video editing.





You can get these laptops from brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, etc. The price ranges are- under 20000, 20000- 30000, 30000-40000, 40000-50000, and over 50000. These laptops can meet all your professional needs.





We have selected the best laptops for i5 processors that you can look to give you a dynamic experience.









This HP laptop offers a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM and comes with a storage capacity of 15.6 inches. Giving you a crystal clear display with the best clarity these laptops are designed to give you the best comfort while performing your task. The lightweight design makes it easily portable. HP Laptop Price: Rs 60,990.









Dell, a well-known brand comes with 14 inches screen size to give a wider viewing experience. The anti-glare display screen protects your eyes from harmful rays so you can work for a longer period. Get this laptop at the best Amazon Deal which has a picture resolution of ‎1920x1080. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 56,600.









Purchase this amazing i5 laptop from Lenovo that has a backlight keyboard. The slim and sleek design makes it stylish and attractive. The FHD IPS antiglare display is surrounded by 4-sided narrow bezels, giving you a 90% active screen area. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 66,000.





This ASUS laptop offers a screen size of 15.6 inches and 8 GB RAM. If you are a professional gamer then this laptop can be the right pick for fast-paced gaming. Some other features are ‎Anti Glare Screen, Webcam, Backlit Keyboard, and Built-in Microphone. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 52,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.