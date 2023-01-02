Amazon Sale On Best Mobile Phones: Up To 30% Off On Top Brands Vivo T1, OPPO K10, POCO, And More

Amazon Sale: 2023 is here and it's time to update your smartphone with the brand new year. The Amazon sale 2022 is here, get up to 30% off on top brands loaded with top-quality cameras.

By Sumit Bansal
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 12:22 PM IST
Amazon Sale | Image Source: Unsplash

camera and display quality for taking amazing photos and binge-watching your favorite show on your mobile phone. The Amazon sale 2022 is here and you have the chance to get up to 30% off on top brands' mobile phones this new year's occasion. 


Select from top brands like Vivo, Oppo, POCO, and which offer great battery life with faster charging and smoother performance. Also, check out the best smartphone under 20000 that helps you to choose the best one under the budgeted price range. 



Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Mobile Phones 

Here are the best Amazon deals during the Amazon sale 2022, these are the top best smartphones you can grab during this sale. 

Best Mobile Phones Price in India

Vivo T1 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

 Rs. 19,231

OPPO K10 (6GB RAM 128GB Storage)

 Rs. 14,995

Nothing Phone 1 5G (128 GB,8 GB RAM)

 Rs. 29,876

iQOO Neo 6 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

 Rs. 28,999

POCO X4 Pro 5G (6GB RAM 128GB Storage)

 Rs. 17,999


Vivo T1 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Vivo is one of the top-selling smartphone brands in India grabs the best Amazon deals during the sale on Vivo T1. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage that can be expandable up to 1 TB.

 It also comes with a 50 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking extraordinary photos and selfies. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor makes it smoother and better.  Vivo T1 Mobile Price: Rs 19,231



OPPO K10 (6GB RAM 128GB Storage)

Get 21% off on this OPPO K10 that comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space that can be expandable up to 1 TB. grab the best Amazon sale today offers that come with a 33W SUPER VOOC charger with dual speakers for bringing the best sound quality and enjoying binge-watching. 

It has additional camera features that allow you to edit the images and make them more attractive making it one of the best smartphones under 20000.  Oppo K10 Mobile Price: Rs 14,995



Nothing Phone 1 5G (128 GB,8 GB RAM)

Get 21% off on this Nothing Phone 1 that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space that comes with 50 MP main and 16 MP front for taking amazing photos and selfies.

 Grab the best Amazon deals today on this smartphone under 30000. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor makes it smoother and faster. Nothing 1 Mobile Price: Rs 29,876



iQOO Neo 6 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Get 17% off on this iQOO Neo 6 5G that comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 during the Amazon sale 2022 which makes it smoother and faster. This smartphone has been powered by the most balanced processor which has been equipped with A77.

 The 80W flash charger allows you to charge the mobile phone 50% faster and takes 12 minutes to charge 50%.  iQOO Neo 6 Mobile Price: Rs 28,999



POCO X4 Pro 5G (6GB RAM 128GB Storage)

Get 25% off on this POCO X4 that comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, the 5000 mAh battery allows you to work and play games for a longer time period.

 It is loaded with a 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking amazing photos and selfies. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale. It is one of the best mobile phones under 20000. POCO X4 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 17,999


Explore more best mobile Phones during the Amazon sale


