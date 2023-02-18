Amazon Sale on 55 Inch TV: Up to 40% Off on OnePlus, Samsung, Sony Bravia TVs

Amazon Sale: Everyone loves to watch their favorite show, movie, series, and something entertaining from the comfort of their house on TV as it is one of the best times to utilize or relax your mind during your spare time. The market is loaded with a number of brands that offer new-age smart TVs that are equipped with smart features and more.





If you are planning to buy a new big-size Television, then we suggest you go with a 55 inch TV. They give you a theater-like experience at your home. The Amazon sale on 55 inch TV is here and you have a chance to get up to 40% Off on top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and more. Also, check out the best TV in India here. Upgrade your entertainment fellas.





Amazon Sale on 55 Inch TVs

Grab the best TV in India via Amazon deals on top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, and more to get a theater experience at home.

OnePlus (55 inches) Y Series LED TV- 20% Off





Get up to 20% Off on this OnePlus TV during this Amazon sale today that comes with smart TV features like Google Assistant, Chromecast, and more.

It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity along with a 4K UHD display for better viewing. Get all the OTT apps on your TV for complete entertainment. OnePlus TV Price: Rs. 39,999.







Samsung (55 inches) Ultra HD Smart LED TV- 34% Off





Grab 34% Off on Samsung TV during the Amazon deal today. It comes with crystal 4K Ultra HD along with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity.

It has one billion colors that come with a new bezel-less design making it one of the best smart TV in India to buy during this sale. The 20 Watts sound with a powerful speaker brings out the best audio experience. Samsung TV Price: Rs. 46,990.







Sony Bravia (55 inches) Smart TV- 40% Off





Get 40% Off on this 55 inch TV during the Amazon sale 2023 that comes with 4K ultra HD resolution for a crystal clear viewing experience.

Sony is one of the market leaders in this category and this TV will give you a theater-like experience at home. Sony Bravia TV Price: Rs. 59,990.







Redmi (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV- 33% Off





Get 33% off on this Redmi TV during the Amazon sale today. It comes with 30 Watts sound along with Smart TV features like kids mode with parental lock, smart curation, supported OTT apps, and more.

Enjoy watching TV from every corner of the room with the help of 178 degrees viewing angle feature making it one of the best TV in India to buy during the sale. Redmi TV Price: Rs. 36,999.







Hisense (55 inches) Ultra HD Smart TV- 37%





Grab up to 37% Off on this 55 inch TV during the Amazon sale 2023. It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity.

It is loaded with smart TV features like Chromecast, Google Assistant, and more. It is one of the best TV in India that comes under a great budget, especially during the sale time. Hisense TV Price: Rs. 43,990.





FAQs: Amazon Sale on 55 inch TV





1. When was the biggest sale on Amazon?

Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce giants in India, they are majorly known for their all-year sales events. The biggest Amazon sale is the Great Indian Festival sale which happens in October every year.





2. How to get cheap deals on Amazon?

Check out the Amazon upcoming sale dates to get the best Amazon deal on top products. As of now, get up to 40% Off on 55 inch TV from top brands like Oneplus, Samsung, Sony, and more.





3. How long is the Amazon Black Friday deal?

During this 48-hour sale, you can find deals on Amazon Echo and Fire devices, beauty products, toys, small kitchen appliances, apparel, and more.





