Amazon Sale Offers Up To 60% Off on Blower Room Heaters From Bajaj, Havells, and More

Amazon Sale Offers: Winters is one of the best weather to chill out at home watching your favorite movies or series with a room heater in the corner. A room heater is a must-have item when the chilly winters arrive and as the Amazon Great Indian Sale is here, get up to 60% off on blower room heaters that are perfect for small to medium-sized rooms.





Check out the best room heaters in India for room heaters under 1000 and more to grab the best one at the best price. Get familiar with the best room heaters from Bajaj, Havells, and more here.







As the winter is coming, grab huge discounts on blower room heaters from various brands and grab the best Amazon Deals.













This Bajaj room heater comes with two heating settings with 1000 W and 2000 W power and it is available in a very compact design. It is an ISI-approved product and one of the best room heaters for small to medium-sized rooms.





It is also equipped with an automatic thermal cut-off to prevent any sort of damage. Grab 21% off on this blower room heater. Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,899.

















Havells room heater comes with a cool touch body and it has 2 heating settings, adjusted as per the room temperature requirements. It is lightweight and has an adjustable thermostat control knob to easily regular the temperature.





Get 38% off on this best heater for the room. Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 2,099.















Get 56% off on this Orient room heater that comes with a fully copper motor for long life and has an adjustable thermostat with 2 heating settings. It is an ISI-approved product made with an ABS body with a metal finish for better safety.





It is one of the top-selling room heaters online in India. Orient Room Heater Price: Rs 1,375.

















This Orpat room heater is meant for spot heating and it is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It comes with 2 heating settings to adjust as per the room temperature. It has an auto thermal cut-off in case of overheating.





It comes with a durable heating element. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,050.















Grab 53% off on this Amazon Brand room heater during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It comes with 2 heat settings and it can be used vertically and horizontally. It consumes 2 Units per hour and it is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms.





Lightweight and portable best room heater under 1000. Solimo Room Heater Price: Rs 949.







Explore more Blower Room Heater here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.