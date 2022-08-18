Amazon Sale Offers Up To 60% Off On 32 Inch TVs From Samsung, Redmi, Mi, And More

Amazon Sale Offers: Are you looking to buy a brand new 32 inch smart led tv? Then this is the right time to get one during the Amazon Sale. During this Sale, you can get up to 60% off on a wide range of TV and all from top-notch brands. Do not miss this great deal and start shopping soon.





Amazon Sale Offers On 32 inch Smart Led TVs :





Samsung 32 Inches HD Ready LED TV





Samsung tv 32 inch smart tv comes with 20 Watt sound to experience a great sound quality. The sleek and stylish design comes with an LED display panel. Two HDMI and one USB connector are included on the TV to provide easy connectivity with your external devices. This wall mount TV comes with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Samsung 32 inch led tv price: Rs 14,790.





Toshiba 32 inches Smart Android LED TV

This led tv 32 inch from Toshiba can be easily connected to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI. All the smart TV features are supported by this TV along with apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube, and Apple TV. The ultra-bright screen gives you an amazing viewing experience with the best picture quality. This also features Sports Mode and Game Mode. Toshiba 32 inch led tv price: 13,990.





Mi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV





This wall mount and table mount Mi led smart tv comes with 178 degrees wide viewing angle to give out the clarity of display that enhances the screen without straining the eyes. The Bezel-less Design protects the display from damage. The storage capacity is 8GB and the screen resolution is ‎1366 x 768 pixels. Mi 32 inch led tv price: Rs 16,499.





Redmi 32 inches Smart LED TV









This Redmi Smart TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports connectivity. The Dolby Audio gives a great sound experience. Some of the smart features include PatchWall 4 with IMDb Integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, 90+ Free Live Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Android TV 11, etc. Redmi 32 inch led tv price: Rs 14,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.