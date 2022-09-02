Amazon Sale Offers Up to 50% Off On Toaster, Frying Pan, Egg Boilers, And More

The Amazon Sale Offers some blockbuster deals on cookware like toasters, frying pans, egg boilers, Tawas, Kadhai & Woks, etc. You can choose depending on the feature that you are looking for. Prepare the best dishes in this cookware. They are all made of premium quality and will last longer with proper care. Gran at the best price in this Amazon Deal and fill your kitchen with brand new cookware.





Amazon Sale Offers On Cookware













The stylish aluminum non-stick tawa from Pigeon has a 3mm width to make multiple dishes like dosa, omelette, pancakes, and many more. The strong, cool, and sturdy handles prevent any mishap. It comes with 3 Layers of non-stick coating from greblon. Pigeon Non Stick Tawa Price: Rs 708.













For a quick breakfast, this toaster from Philips can be a good option. You can also reheat and defrost in one go. The stylish green color toaster is easy to clean and maintain. The 8 browning settings allow you to toast different types of bread as per your choice. For a safe touch, it comes with a Cool wall exterior. Philips Toaster Price: Rs 2095.













For all the fitness freak people this non-stick frying pan from Hawkins can be the best pick for stir-frying veggies, chicken, and fish with minimal oil. You can prepare delicious food in this small frying pan. The plastic handle is stay-cool, comfortable, and gives a good balance. Hawkins Frying Pan Price: Rs 925.













Noe boiling eggs perfectly with the right texture has become easy with the help of Kent Egg Boiler. You can boil in three different modes: hard, soft, and medium. They are easy to operate with a single-touch operation. Once the eggs are boiled the machine will turn off automatically. Kent Egg Boiler Price: Rs 1199.













This Prestige Kadhai comes with durable granite finish and induction base. The superior non-stick surface helps in safe cooking and preparing delicious food. It is both dishwashers safe and metal spoon friendly. Prestige Kadhai Price: Rs 1495.







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.