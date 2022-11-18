Amazon Sale Offers: Up To 50% Off On Car Pressure Washers and Tyre Inflators

Amazon Sale Offers: As the Amazon sale is here, you have the option to get up to 50% off on car pressure washers and tyre inflators. The pressure washer is one of the best devices available to wash your car efficiently with high pressure. Bosch, Karcher, and more brands are available online during the Amazon sale.





The tyre inflator is one of the must-have appliances for every car owner. It helps to keep your tyre full in case of emergency and being punctured. Here are the top picks that you need to check and select the best suited for pressure washers and tyre inflators during the Amazon sale 2022. Also, check out the Best pressure washers in India and Tyre Inflator under 3000.





Get 43% off on this car washer during the Amazon sale 2022, it comes with a 1500 Watts powerful motor for better pressure and less noise. Bosch is one of the leading accessories brands in the world and it is one of the best pressures to wash your car at home. This pressure washer machine comes with 3 in1 Nozzle with a fan jet, roto, and pencil jet with easy to remove. Bosch Car Washer Price: Rs 9,939.















Grab this Amazon deal that offers 48% off on this Karcher Pressure washer for the car. It is a high-quality and high-performance pressure washer and is ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces of cars. It comes with a built-in detergent tank that allows you to easily apply detergent directly from the machine. Karcher Car Washer Price: Rs 8,448.















Get 48% off on this Inalsa high pressure washer for cars during the Amazon sale offers. It comes with a 1600 W powerful motor that generates the highest flow rate with maximum cleaning efficiency. An easy-to-operate and reliable car washer is available at an affordable price range which makes it one of the best pressure washers for cars. Insala Car Pressure Price: Rs 6,975.





Get 38% off during the Amazon 2022 sale on this Bergmann car tyre inflator. It comes with anti-vibration rubber and has a 3 M long power cord that comfortably reaches all tyres. This Bergmann plastic tyre inflator is made with a solid build and makes it a reliable air inflator. It also comes with super LED light for use during dark/low light conditions. Bergmann Tyre Inflator Price: Rs 1,738.















Get 17% off on this TUSA digital car tyre inflator during the Amazon sale 2022. It comes with auto shut-off when the power is not needed and can inflate a tyre flat to 30 PSI in 3 minutes. It comes with 3.70 M of wire that can reach all four tyres easily. It is one of the best car tyre inflators available online during the Amazon sale today. TUSA Car Tyre Inflator Price: Rs 2,899.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.