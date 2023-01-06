Amazon Sale 2023 Offers: Up To 40% Off on The Best Refrigerators At Pongal And Makar Sankranti Store

Amazon Sale: Refrigerators are the staple for every fully functional home. The size of the family does not matter, all we need is to store and preserve the food to keep it fresher for a longer period of time. The market is loaded with a wide range of options when you are looking for it from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.





The Amazon sale 2023 is here and you have the chance to get up to 40% off on top brands of refrigerators. These refrigerators are known for their better cooling with less energy consumption and are also loaded with multiple features as per the new age. Grab the best Amazon sale 2023 offers during this sale also check out the best refrigerators in India for better references. Also, check out the best deals on Amazon’s Pongal and Sankranti Store here.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Refrigerators

Here are the best Amazon sale 2023 offers on the best refrigerators you can check and get up to 40% off during the sale.





Get 36% off on this LG refrigerator that comes with 260 L of capacity which is best suited for couples and small families. It comes with an auto defrost function and the smart digital inverter compressor makes it more energy efficient, less noise and makes it more durable.

Grab the best Amazon deal on this refrigerator during the sale as it is also loaded with special features like multi-air flow, an anti-bacterial gasket, a humidity controller, and more. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,790.







Get 22% off on this Samsung refrigerator that comes during the Amazon sale 2023. It is one of the best single door refrigerators that comes with 198 L of capacity which is best for bachelors and couples.

These direct cool best fridges are quite economical and offer to cool without fluctuations. It is a 5-star refrigerator that makes it more energy efficient. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,990







Get 15% off this Whirlpool refrigerator during the Amazon deals today as it comes with 3 door advantages for better cooling retention, and odor mixing, along with 32L large storage space.

It is one of the best double door refrigerators for small to medium-sized families that you can buy online from Amazon. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,090.







Get 30% off on this Godrej Single door refrigerator during the Amazon sale today. It comes with a 20 L largest vegetable tray and also comes with R600 refrigerants to ensure zero harm to the environment which makes it one of the best refrigerators in India.

Godrej is one of the trusted brands in the Indian market that has a wide range of home appliances. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 12,190.







Get 41% off this Haier refrigerator during the Amazon deals today that come with 1-hour icing technology to ensure faster ice formation. This single door refrigerator also comes with a reciprocatory compressor that is ideal for optimum cooling.

It is also loaded with PUF insulation that helps retain low temperatures effectively for better cooling. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,490.







Explore more best refrigerators during the Amazon sale.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.