Amazon Sale Offers Up To 40% Off on Single Door Refrigerators From LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, And More

Amazon Great Indian Sale: The refrigerator is majorly meant to keep your food and beverages safe from extreme weather conditions. If you are a couple or a small family, then a single door refrigerator is the best choice for you and as the Amazon Sale is here, get up to 40% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.





These fridges are loaded with the latest features like a digital inverter compressor for better cooling with less maintenance, fast ice making, and better storage. Get familiar with the best refrigerators in India and the best single door refrigerators in India to choose the perfect one for your family and need.





Read More: HP and Dell Laptops offer during Amazon Great Indian sale 2022.







Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers on Single Door Refrigerators

Check out great Amazon deals on single door refrigerators here that are best suited for couples and small families.











Buy Now

Get 13% off on this Samsung single door refrigerator that comes with a stylish crown design with a big bottle gourd. It has a large space for storing veggies and fruits and it also runs on a home inverter if required.





This is one of the best single door refrigerators for couples and small families. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 12,990.





Read More: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 on Best Ink Tank Printers.











Buy Now

This LG fridge comes with inverter compressor technology that brings out unmatched performance with great saving and super silent operation. It is quite economical and stylish and suitable for couples and small families with 3-4 members. This LG direct cool refrigerator offers instant ice in 108 minutes. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 16,790.













Buy Now

Save 15% on this Godrej refrigerator that comes with an advanced inverter compressor that runs on a home inverter if required and toughened glass shelves of 150 load-bearing capacity. It is a well-designed fridge door that adds more beauty to your kitchen. It is one of the best Godrej fridges which has the largest veggies storage capacity of 20 L. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 13,990.











Buy Now

Whirlpool refrigerator is known for its optimum cooling and provides up to 9 hours of cooling retention in case of power cuts. It has larger vegetable crispers that ensure you never run out of space and has an easy defrosting mechanism to ensure hassle-free use of the refrigerator. Grab the best Amazon Deal and save up to 16% on this. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 12,990.











Buy Now

This direct cool refrigerator makes the ice in 1 hour to ensure faster ice formation within 60 minutes along with super fast cooling. It is best suited for couples and small families with 3-4 members. The refrigerator comes with PUF insulation that helps retain low temperatures efficiently for better cooling. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,490.





Explore More Single Door Refrigerators here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.