Amazon Sale Offers: Up to 30% Off on OnePlus Nord 2T, Samsung M13, Vivo V23, And on Other Mobile Phones

Amazon Sale: Smartphone is one of the must-have devices that comes with multiple features and is not limited to calling and messaging only. The new-age mobile phone is loaded with a fantastic camera that offers amazing selfies and pictures.





The Amazon 2022 sale is here and you have the chance to get up to 30% off on top brands of mobile phones. The realme 10 Pro is also about to launch and most of us are waiting for the same. Select from the top picks that we have mentioned below during the sale of 2022. Also, get familiar with the best smartphones under 20000 here.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Smartphones

Here is the list of mobile phones that are available at a huge discount during the Amazon deals today.















Buy Now

OnePlus is one of the top selling smartphones in 2022, this OnePlus Nord 2T comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space. Get fantastic Amazon deals on this brand, it comes with a 50 MP primary camera and a 32 MP front camera for taking extraordinary photos. It is also loaded with multiple other features which makes it one of the best smartphones. OnePlus Nord 2T mobile price: Rs 28,999.















Buy Now

Get 22% off on this Vivo V23 during this Amazon sale, it comes with a 64MP main and 8 MP front dual camera. It is loaded with 42000 mAh and allows you to play more games without charging. The 920 Process allows the smartphone to work faster and makes it one of the best phones for gaming. Vivo V23 Mobile Price: Rs 27,299.















Buy Now

Get 20% off on this Samsung M13 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space during the Amazon sale today. The strong 6000 mAh battery allows us to bring out the best gaming and working experience. It is loaded with the main camera of 50 MP and 8 MP of the front camera for better clicking pictures and selfies.





The Android 12 with Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core Processor for a better and smooth experience. Samsung M13 Mobile Price: Rs 11,999.















Buy Now

Get 18% off on this iPhone 11 during the Amazon deals today. It comes with water and dust resistance and has a dual-camera system with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera with night mode, portrait mode, and more. It is one of the best mobile phones. iPhone 11 Mobile Price: Rs 40,999.















Buy Now

Get 19% off on this iQOO Z6 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB during the Amazon sale offers. It comes with a 5-layered cooling system that cools down the system when it starts heating which makes it one of the best smartphones under 20000. iQOO Z6 Mobile Price: Rs 16,999.





Explore more Best Mobile Phones during the Amazon sale 2022.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.