Amazon Sale Offers Up To 20% Off On Sony Xperia, OPPO Reno, And Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale Offers: The new-age smartphones are loaded with a wide range of options and features that allow you to work smarter and faster. If you are looking for a mobile or wanna upgrade, then check out the best smartphones that we have mentioned here during the Amazon sale offers for 2022.





OPPO Reno 9 is one of the latest models that we are waiting for, buy Sony Xperia, OPPO Reno 8, OnePlus Nord CE, and more are the latest mobile available during the Amazon sale. Also, check out the best smartphones under 20000 here which are best for basic usage and available at an affordable price.





Amazon Deals Today Offers on Best Smartphones

Get up to 20% off on these trending smartphones that are best suited for regular usage and gaming purposes.













Buy Now

Get 14% off on this Sony Xperia with Alpha 9 series cameras which are known for their autofocus technology and input from professional photographers. It is one of the best mobile phones, especially for photo and selfie lovers. It is quite comfortable for your eyes that allows you to play the game for a longer time. Grab the Amazon deal during the sale. Sony Xperia Mobile Price: Rs 85,999.















Buy Now

Get 26% off on this OPPO Reno 8 during the Amazon sale 2022, it comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space. It is loaded with a 50 MP rear and 32 MP front camera to grab some amazing clicks. It comes with a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery for better performance. Grab the best Amazon sale today offer from here. OPPO Reno 8 Mobile Price: Rs 28,850.













Buy Now

Get 5% off on this OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G phone during the Amazon sale offers. It is one of the top-selling smartphones in India. It has a 64 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera with a 2 MP of the macro camera for better selfies. It works on the Android 12 Operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 696 5G. It has a 5000 mAh battery with a 33 W Super VOOC. OnePlus Nord CE Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.















Buy Now

Get 18% off on this Redmi 9A during the Amazon sale offers 2022. It comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space which can be expandable. It has a 5000 mAh battery with 10W of the wired charger. Its 13MP rear and 5 MP front camera make it one of the best smartphones under 10000. Redmi 9A Mobile Price: Rs 6,999.















Buy Now

Get 19% off on this Vivo Y75 during the Amazon sale offers, it comes with 50 MP+8MP+2 MP and has a 44 MP front camera for taking outstanding photos and selfies. Grab the best Amazon offers for 2022 during the Amazon sale. Vivo Y75 Mobile Price: Rs. 20,990.





Explore more Best Smartphones during the Amazon sale here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.