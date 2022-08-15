Amazon Sale Offers: Save Up To Rs 5000 on Smart Watches From Fossil, Titan, And More

Looking for smartwatches? If you have missed out Amazon Great Freedom Sale then this article is for you. Amazon Sale Offers bumper deals and discounts on smartwatches and gives you chance to buy smartwatches from brands Fossil, Titan, and more. So grab this chance now.

Mon, 15 Aug 2022
Amazon Sale Offers: This festive season, are you looking to buy smartwatches to gift your wife, sister, or loved one? Then this article is going to be useful for you because Amazon gives out some staggering discounts on branded smartwatches. So if you miss out last chance to buy then don't forget to grab these offers on Amazon now. Save your money and time to find the best smartwatch in your range.


Amazon Sale Offers: Buy Your Smartness

 


Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling 1.69" Full Touch Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch - 63% off

 

 

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch features a dial pad, and the option to access recent calls & sync your phone’s contacts. You can also listen to songs, track your BP, spo2, and set your reminder of important dates. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2,999.


Apple Watch Series 3 - 4% off

 

 

Apple presents a complete body fit tracker and gives the option to answer calls, massages, etc. This smartwatch has an S3 with a dual-core processor, optical heart sensor, GPS, accelerometer, and gyroscope. It's waterproof so simply you can wear it in any weather without fear. Apple Smartwatch Price: Rs 22,900.

 

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch - 33% off

 

 

Noise comes up with this amazing smartwatch that can act as a full complete body tracker. You can receive calls and other notifications from anywhere via Bluetooth. This smartwatch takes 2 hours to fully charge and features a dial pad, and the option to access recent calls & sync your phone’s contacts. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch Price: Rs 5,999.

 


boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69” HD Display - 62% off

 

 

boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa in-built voice assistance that sets reminders, alarms, and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command is another epic choice to go with! This watch has a 1.69" big square color LCD display with a round dial that features a complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control, effortlessly. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2,999.



Explore more branded smartwatches here:

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

