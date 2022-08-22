Amazon Sale Offers: Save Up To 70% On Cookware And Appliances From Top Brands Like Philips, Bajaj, Havells, And More

The Amazon Sale Offers is offering huge discounts on induction cooktops, rice cookers, mixer grinders, food processors, electric pressure cookers, OTGs, Air fryers, gas stoves, cookware sets, pressure cookers, microwaves, chimneys, and lots more. Almost all kitchen appliances are covered in this Amazon Sale from top-notch brands like Philips, Bajaj, Havells, etc.





Check out Amazon Sale Offers





Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder





This Philips Mixer Grinder comes with 750 Watts and three stainless steel jars. This makes grinding easy even for the toughest ingredients like daal and other spices. With specialized blades, you can make chutneys, purees, or any masala smoothly with a fine paste. You do not have to worry about leakage as it comes with a leak-proof feature. Philips Mixer Grinder Price: Rs 3,399.





Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven

This micro oven from Bajaj is best suited for small families and bachelors as it comes with a capacity of 17L. You can quickly reheat, defrost and cook simple dishes in this solo microwave. You can control the temperature as per your cooking choice. Bajaj Microwave Oven Price: Rs 4,497.





Eurodomo Auto-Clean Chimney

This kitchen chimney from Eurodomo comes with a stylish Curved Glass, Wall mounted and Auto-Clean chamber. The premium stainless steel baffle filter aids in removing all debris, smoke, and oil particles. To ease your cooking experience LED lights are installed in this chimney. Eurodomo Chimeny Price: Rs 9,770.





Havells Prolife Digi 1230-Watts Air Fryer





For all the health-conscious lovers who do not wish to eat deep-fried food, this air fryer from Havells is a must-have in your kitchen. The Amazon Sale gives you a chance to get at the best price on this best air fryer. You can cook multiple dishes with less oil. With this rapid technology, the fryer can bake, toast, roast, grill, and reheat food while using less oil. Havells Air Fryer Price: Rs 8,499.





Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove

This butterfly gas stove 2 burner comes with a stylish sleek look and helps save time and energy in cooking. The spillproof design helps to keep the gas stove meat clean. The appliance's brass burners guarantee an even dispersion of heat, assisting in proper cooking techniques. This gas stove is wear-resistant and easy to clean. Butterfly Gas Stove Price: Rs 2,921.





Hurry and grab these Amazon Sale Offers and upgrade your kitchen appliances with a brand new one at the best price.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.