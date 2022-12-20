Amazon Sale Offers On Water Heaters: Up To 70% Off On Geysers From Bajaj, Havells, AO Smith, And More

Amazon Sale: Water heaters are must-have home appliances, especially in the winter that are very useful for taking hot showers along with other work at home. The new-age water heaters come with safety features like auto cut-off along with high-pressure bars which are suitable for high-rise buildings.





The Amazon sale is here and you can get up to 70% off on top brands of water heaters like Bajaj, Havells, and more during the sale. Also, check out the best geysers in India here that make it easier for you to choose the best among all.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Water Heaters

Grab the best Amazon deals on the best water heaters during the sale. Select from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, and more.





Get a 58% a huge discount on one of the leading water heater brands during the Amazon sale offers. It comes with 15 L of capacity which is best suited for small to medium-sized families.\

Buy Now

It is loaded with a copper heating element that has a longer life as compared to others which makes it one of the best water heaters. This Bajaj water heater is suitable for high-rise buildings and comes with a child safety mode to ensure enhanced safety. Bajaj Water Heater Price: Rs 5,499.







Grab 51% off on this Havells water heater during the Amazon deals today offers, it comes with an incoloy glass coated heating element that offers superior heating with a long-lasting life.

Buy Now

It is good to go for high-rise buildings and the body of this water heater is made with ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates which are completely corrosion-resistant and offer better performance. Havells Water Heater Price: Rs 7,999.







Get 62% off on this Lifelong water heater during the Amazon sale today. It is an instant water heater that comes with an auto thermal cut-off for better safety and overheating protection.

Buy Now

This lifelong water heater has a smart shield to protect the tank and the heating element from corrosion. Lifelong Water Heater Price: Rs 2,099.







Get 30% off on this AO Smith water heater during the Amazon sale 2022. It is a 25 L water heater which is best suited for medium to large-sized families.

Buy Now

It has a blue diamond glass-lined take that gives long life even in hard water conditions. It also comes with a temperature control knob that suits all of your hot water needs. AO Smith Water Heater Price: Rs 11,299.







Get 40% off on this Usha Water heater that comes with copper heating elements which are known for long life and offer faster heating.

Buy Now

It is loaded with heavy-duty magnesium rods to prevent rust and corrosion and maintain the heating elements in hard water conditions. Usha Water Heater Price: Rs 6,799.





Explore more water heaters during the Amazon sale 2022.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.