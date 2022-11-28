Amazon Sale Offers on Vivo Y15, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, iQOO Neo 6, iPhone 13, And On Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale Offers: The new-age smartphone is loaded with multiple other features which helps to make your work faster and smarter. Xiaomi is also going to launch its Xioami 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro which is one of the most awaited mobiles phones but the Amazon sale 2022 is here, and you have the chance to get huge discounts on other smartphones.





Also, get familiar with the best smartphones under 20000, and the best smartphones under 10000 which helps to make it easier for choosing the right smartphone for you. Grab the best Amazon offers in 2022.







Amazon Sale Today Offers Best Smartphones

Get familiar with the best mobile phones that are available during the Amazon sale 2022. They are the top 5G smartphones you need to check before shopping.













Buy Now

It is one of the best-selling smartphones in India, grab the Amazing Amazon deal on this OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G during the sale which is loaded with a 4500 mAh battery with a 6.43-inch display and has been shielded by Corning Gorilla glass 5. It is also equipped with a triple card slot for dual SIM with 1 SD card slot, making it one of the best smartphones of OnePlus. OnePlus Mobile Price: Rs 24,999.















Buy Now

Get 34% off on this Vivo Y15 during the Amazon sale 2022, it comes with a 13MP+2MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. The 5000 mAh battery with 10 W fast charging allows for more gaming and a better working experience.





It is one of the best gaming phones that comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space. It is one of the best smartphones under 10000. Vivo Y15 Mobile Price: Rs 9,499.















Buy Now

Save 27% during the Amazon deals today, this OPPO Reno 8 comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space which is expandable up to 1TB. It has a 50 MP +8MP +2MP rear camera with a 32 MP front camera which offers amazing photos and selfies. The 1300 processor offers faster working and it makes it one of the best mobile phones from OPPO. OPPO Reno 8 Mobile Price: Rs 28,460.















Buy Now

Get 14% off on this iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone during Amazon offers 2022. It is loaded with Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform and also equipped with A77 architecture that adopts a large core clock. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale. iQOO Neo 6 Mobile Price: Rs 29,999.















Buy Now

Get 6% off on this Apple iPhone 13 mini during the Amazon sale offers. It comes with cinematic modes that add shallow depth of field and shift focus automatically in your videos. It has an A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. iPhone 13 mini Mobile Price: Rs 74,900.





Explore more Best Smartphones during the Amazon sale offers in 2022.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.