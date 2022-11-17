Amazon Sale Offers On Sony Xperia, Vivo T1, OnePlus Nord CE 2, And More

Amazon Sale Offers: Smartphones are not limited to calls, the new-age smartphone comes with multiple features that make your life more simple and arrange most things very easily. The market has a wide range of options from various brands like Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Apple, and more. Recently OPPO A1 Pro has been launched with all the latest features and the same will be available at Rs 25000 Approx depending upon the specifications.





As the Amazon sale is here, you have the chance to grab huge discounts on Sony Xperia, Vivo T1, and more. Also, check out the best Smartphones under 10000 here.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Mobile Phones

Upgrade your smartphone with these options available during the Amazon sale 2022. Grab the best Amazon sale on top mobile phones.













Buy Now

Get 11% off during the Amazon sale today on Sony Phones. Sony is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers and has a wide range of mobile, this Sony Xperia comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has dual SIM with 5G technology and is an Octa-core i3 processor that works smoothly and making it one of the best gaming phones. Sony Xperia Mobile Price: Rs 88,999.















Buy Now

It is one of the newest editions from Vivio, it is one of the fastest-growing brands in smartphones. This best mobile Vivo T1 comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with 50 MP 2 MP+2 MP and 16 MP front camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor which makes it more smooth gives you a better gaming experience on your smartphones and it is one of the best smartphones under 20000. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale. Vivo T1 Mobile Price: Rs 19,900.















Buy Now

Save 5% on this OnePlus Nord CE during the Amazon sale today. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, it has a 64 MP primary camera and 16 MP front camera with multiple features. It is loaded with the Oxygen OS-based Android 12 operating system, making it one of the best OnePlus smartphones under 20000 in India. OnePlus Nord CE Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.















Buy Now

Apple iPhone is one of the leading smartphone brands in India and comes with an advanced camera system for better photos in any light. The iPhone offers cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby vision and also has action mode for smooth and steady working. It comes with 20 hours of battery life once charged. iPhone 14 Mobile Price: Rs 79,900.















Buy Now

Get 29% off on this OPPO A74 during the Amazon sale, it comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space. It has a 5000 mAh battery and a 48 MP primary camera with an 8 MP front camera. OPPO A74 Mobile Price: Rs 14,990.





Explore more Best Mobiles During the Amazon sale here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.