Amazon Sale Offers On Samsung S21, OnePlus Nord CE, iPhone, And On Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale: the new age smartphones are loaded with better camera quality along with good sound and also with other features that allow you to settle some of your work on the smartphone. The market has a number of options that may confuse you, as the Amazon sale 2022 is here, you have the chance to get up to 40% off on top brands of smartphones like Samsung, OnePlus, and more.





Also, check out the best smartphones under 20000 so that it makes it easier for you to choose the best suited as per budget and usage. Select the most popular options available online.







Amazon Sale Today Offers On Best Smartphones

Here is the list of the best mobile phones that you can grab during the Amazon sale 2022. Select from top-notch brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

Get 42% off on this Samsung S21 during the Amazon sale 2022, it is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 258 GB of storage space that can be expandable up to 1 TB.

Buy Now

It is one of the best smartphones that comes with Samsung brands. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale. Samsung S21 Mobile Price: Rs 49,349.







OnePlus is one of the top-selling smartphones in India, this OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space during the Amazon sale today.

Buy Now

It is loaded with a 64 MP main camera along with a 16 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos. It is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery for playing long-hour games. OnePlus Nord CE Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.







Get 19% off on this Oppo A31 during the Amazon deals today.

Buy Now

It is loaded with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with 12+2+2MP triple rear an 8MP front camera along with other added features. It is also loaded with a 4230 mAh battery that provides 45 hours of Talktime and a standby time of 450 hours.







Get 16% off on this Apple iPhone 11 during the Amazon sale 2022 that comes with 6.1-inch liquid retina display along with water resistance.

Buy Now

It is loaded with a dual camera system with 12 MP Ultra-wide and wide cameras along with night mode, portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps which makes it one of the best mobile phones. iPhone 11 Mobile Price: Rs 45,999.







Get 25% off on this POCO X4 Pro that comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space during the Amazon sale 2022. It also comes with 64 MP along with a 16 MP front camera along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

Buy Now

It performs extremely well and smoothly while gaming, browsing, and streaming your favorite TV show which makes it one of the best smartphones under 20000. POCO X4 Mobile Price: Rs 17,999.





Explore more best smartphones during the Amazon sale 2022.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.