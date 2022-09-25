Amazon Sale Offers on Premium Headphones Get Up to 60% off on Sony, Boat, JBL, and More

Amazon Sale Offers: If you love music or you are a gamer, then you need headphones of great quality and have an inbuilt mic in them. As the sale is live you have a chance to grab up to 60% off on premium headphones during Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022.





The premium headphones come with multiple features like active noise canceling, inbuilt Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Check out the best headphones in India and Bluetooth headphones with a mic here. Grab the best one with the best offers.









Check out some of the best premium headphones here that are quite good for traveling and listening to music.















Sony is one of the leading headphone manufacturers, this headphone comes with active noise canceling feature and has a voice assistant with Alexa, and Google Assistant, and has inbuilt Siri for voice access. A single charge can provide up to 30 hours of nonstop playtime.





Get 25% off during the Amazon Indian Sale. Sony Headphone Price: Rs 14,990.















This JBL headphone comes with 4 mics on the earcups for a clear and accurate voice call experience. It has up to 50 hours of playtime at a one-time charge and the JBL pro sound with Hi-Res certification brings out the best sound for you.





It is one of the best headphones in India, grab 31% off on it. JBL Headphone Price: Rs 17,999.















This Bluetooth headphone from Boat is loaded with active noise canceling feature and it can run for 54 hours after a full charge. Exhilarate your senses with crystal clear sound reproduction via 40mm drivers, delivering you the boAt immersive experience.





Get 62% off on this best Bluetooth headphone during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Boat Headphone Price: Rs 2,999.















Grab 53% off on these Sennheiser Bluetooth headphones which are loaded with active noise cancelation. It has 30 hours of playtime for one time fully charged and you can control it via voice as it has inbuilt Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri in it.





Experience the superior sound quality which is the perfect friend for traveling. Sennheiser Headphone Price: Rs 6,990.















Get 22% off on these high-quality Shure over-ear headphones, it comes with 20 hours of playtime onces fully charged. It offers a clear bass sound and is one of the best partners while traveling, especially on flights. Shure Headphone Price: Rs 32,959.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.