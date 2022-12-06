Amazon Sale Offers On OnePlus Nord CE, VIVO Y16, Redmi Note 11T, And On Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale: The market is flooded with lots of smartphone options that come at an affordable price range and from big brands like Samsung, Apple, Vivo, and more. The Amazon sale 2022 is here and you have the chance to get up to 40% off on OnePlus Nord CE, VIVO Y16, and more that are available at discounted prices.





Select the best-suited smartphone as per your budget and also if you are looking for a premium one. Also, check out the best smartphones under 20000 here, and it's time to upgrade your smartphone with the new ones.





Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Mobile Phones

Grab huge discounts on these smartphones during the Amazon sale 2022. Select from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and more, and grab the best Amazon deal during this sale.







Save 5% on this OnePlus smartphone during the Amazon sale 2022. It is one of the best-selling mobile phones of 2022 that comes with a 64MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies.





The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor brings out the performance and the 5000 mAh battery allows you to work or play the game more. OnePlus Nord CE Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.







Get 22% off on this VIVO Y16 during the Amazon sale 2022. It comes with 13 MP and 5 MP rear cameras for taking good-quality selfies and pictures.





It is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery with a 10 W fast charger. Vivo is one of the leading smartphone brands in India and it is the best smartphone under 20000. Grab the amazing Amazon deal during this sale. VIVO Y16 Mobile Price: Rs 12,499.







Get 14% off on this Redmi Note 11T during the Amazon sale today. It comes with a Mediatek density 810 Octa-core processor which allows the phone to work faster.





It has a 50 MP high-resolution primary camera with a 16 MP front camera for taking amazing pictures. Redmi Note 11T Mobile Price: Rs 17,999.







Get a 49% huge discount on this Samsung Galaxy S20 during the Amazon sale today.





It comes with a triple rear camera setup for taking amazing photos and has a 4500 mAh battery with a 120Hz refresh rate which makes it one of the best Samsung smartphones during the sale on Amazon 2022. Samsung S20 Mobile Price: Rs 37,990.







Get 18% off on this Apple iPhone 11 which comes with 64GB of storage space and comes with water and dust resistance.





The dual camera system with 12 MP ultra-wide and wide cameras along with night and portrait modes allows for taking amazing photos. Grab the best Amazon deals today during the Amazon sale 2022. iPhone Mobile Price: Rs 40,999.





Explore more on Best Smartphones during the Amazon sale 2022.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.