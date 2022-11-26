Amazon Sale Offers on OnePlus Nord CE, POCO C31, Google Pixel 6a, And Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale Offers: The new-age smartphones are limited to calling and messaging, they are loaded with several features that add value to your money and are worth buying. The market had a wide range of options as Samsung, Sony, Vivo, OnePlus, and more had a wide range of smartphones with amazing cameras and processors to offer unmatched performance.





Check out the Amazon sale offers on the best smartphones as you have the chance to save up to 50% during the sale. Select from POCO, Vivo, OnePlus, and more. Also, check out the best smartphones under 20000 here.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Smartphones

Looking for a new smartphone? Check out the trending smartphone that is available at a discounted price during the Amazon sale 2022.















Buy Now

OnePlus is one of the leading smartphones during the Amazon sale in 2022. Get this OnePlus Nord CE 2 which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space. It has an AI-infused triple camera with 64 MP in the main camera and 16 MP in front for taking amazing selfies. It has been powered by the most stable version of Oxygen operating system 11 and is one of the best smartphones in this category. OnePlus Nord CE Mobile Price: Rs 24,999.















Buy Now

Get 30% off on this mobile during the Amazon sale today. This POCO C31 comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space with a 6.53-inch screen. It is one of the most affordable smartphones which is loaded with all the latest features. POCO C31 Mobile Price: Rs 8,399.















Buy Now

Get 38% off on this Google Pixel 6a mobile during the Amazon sale offers. It is loaded with fast charging that adapts your usage and saves power for the apps. Its 12 MP camera and tools like a magic eraser, motion mode, and more makes it one of the best smartphones in 2022. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale. Google Pixel 6a Mobile Price: Rs 30,780.















Buy Now

Get 18% off on this iQOO Z6 smartphone during the Amazon deal today. It comes with

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor that allows you to level up your performance with confidence through its efficient 6 nm process. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to use it for a longer time and makes it one of the best smartphones under 20000. iQOO Z6 Mobile Price: Rs 15,499.















Buy Now

Apple is the market leader in the smartphone market, this iPhone 12 with 128 GB storage space comes with an advanced camera system for better photos in any light. iPhone safety is simply unbreakable and it comes with different modes to work. iPhone 14 Mobile Price: Rs 77,470.







Explore more smartphones during the Amazon sale today.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.