Amazon Sale Offers on OnePlus Nord CE 2, Samsung A33, Redmi Note 9 Pro, And On Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale: The New age mobile phone comes with excellent camera quality for taking amazing selfies as the buyer’s first preference is the camera. As the Amazon sale 2022 os here, you have the chance to get up to 30% off on huge brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more.





Realme 10 Pro Plus is about to launch which is one of the most awaited smartphones. Check out these top options available online on Amazon during the sale. Grab the best smartphone during this sale. Also, get familiar with the best Smartphone Under 20000 here.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Smartphones

Here is the list of the best mobile phones on sale during the Amazon sale today. Grab from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and more.







Get 18% off on this OnePlus Nord CE 2 during the Amazon sale today. It comes with a 64 MP main camera and a 16 MP of front camera for taking extraordinary pictures and selfies.

Buy Now

It also comes with AI scene enhancement with dual view video along with night portrait, along with other features. It is one of the best smartphones under 20000. OnePlus Nord CE Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.







Get 16% off on this Tecno POVA mobile phone during the Amazon sale 2022, it comes with a 7000 mAh mega battery that allows you to work and play for a longer time.

Buy Now

It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a G88 Octa Core processor with HyperEngine for better and smoother working. It comes with a 50 MP main and an 8 MP Dot-in camera for taking amazing selfies and photos. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale. Tecno POVA Mobile Price: Rs 13,499.







Get 15 percent off on this Samsung A33 which is one of the leading smartphones during the Amazon 2022 sale.

Buy Now

It is loaded with a 48 MP Quad camera with OIS and a powerful 1280 Octa Core processor for a smoother working and gaming experience. Its 5000 mAh battery allows you to play more games for longer periods of time. Grab the best Amazon deal today. Samsung A33 Mobile Price: Rs 25,999.







Grab 17% off on this Redmi Note 9 Pro during this Amazon sale 2022. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space along with a 48 MP rear and 16 MP front camera for taking amazing pictures and selfies.

Buy Now

It has a 5020 mAh battery for playing games for a longer period of time and it is one of the best mobile phones under 20000. Redmi Note 9 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 14,090.







Grab 18% off on this iPhone 12 during the Amazon sale it is one of the top-selling mobile brands in India.

Buy Now

This A14 Bionic chip is one of the faster chipsets available for iPhone along with a 12 MP camera and along with 12 MP TrueDepth camera with night mode. It also supports MagSafe accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. iPhone 12 Mobile Price: Rs 57,900.







Explore more Best smartphones during the Amazon Sale 2022.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.